The province is moving forward with the next steps in replacing Little Current’s iconic swing bridge on Highway 6, which connects Manitoulin Island to mainland Ontario.
Government officials made the announcement on Friday, indicating the provincial government will now proceed with property acquisition, right-of-way designation and detail design.
The Ministry of Transportation first identified the need to replace the aging bridge in 2017.
Completion of the project can’t come soon enough for Alan MacNevin, mayor of the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Island, who said ongoing repairs and subsequent closures to the bridge are a hindrance to the growing community, business and tourism industry.
While the government has completed the planning, preliminary design and environmental assessment for the replacement of the bridge, it has not set a timeline nor attached a price tag to the project.
MacNevin said the project details were unclear as it has not gone to tender yet. The cost of the bridge replacement is the responsibility of the provincial government.
“We hope it starts quickly,” the mayor said Friday.
The bridge is experiencing more traffic than ever before, he said, as Manitoulin Island has seen an increase in new residents, both seasonal and permanent, along with more visiting tourists since the pandemic started.
The project has experienced delays due to the pandemic. In March 2021, after years of study and research, the Ministry of Transportation selected a preferred design, a through truss swing bridge, with double lanes. The bridge will be located just to the west of where the 110-year-old current bridge stands.
Despite the absence of a timeline, MacNevin says he is “much more optimistic since the announcement.”
In a release, the province said the bridge replacement will improve traffic conditions to and from the island.
“To keep people and goods moving safely and efficiently, our government is making targeted investments in highways, roads, and bridges to strengthen and expand our province’s transportation network,” said Greg Rickford, the minister of Northern Development. “Replacement of the Little Current Swing Bridge will make travel smoother for residents, businesses, emergency services and tourists, while supporting economic growth and job creation in local communities.”
Prabmeet Sarkaria, the minister of Transportation, also reiterated the importance of the bridge as a means of transportation in Northern Ontario. “Replacing Little Current’s swing bridge is a critical project that will make it easier for residents and families in the North to get where they need to go, while supporting good-paying jobs in the local community,” Sarkaria said.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
