It’s been exactly two years since Niverville learned the news that a hotel chain is planning to set down roots, helping to fill a major gap in the town’s services. And for the last 24 months, residents and visitors alike have waited with bated breath for construction to start on the plot of land which has been earmarked for the upscale Blue Crescent Hotel and waterpark.
The day of the official sod-turning ceremony has finally arrived, restoring people’s faith in the reality of this exciting venture.
On Thursday, March 23, delegates from the provincial and local governments joined Trevor Rempel of Steel Creek Developers, the family-run company behind the hotel chain, for the sod-turning.
“For the past several years now, one of the questions I’ve been hearing a lot from residents is, ‘When are we getting a hotel?’” said Mayor Myron Dyck. “I believe that even when the question was asked, no one considered that it would be remotely as [amazing] as the one the developer has decided to build.”
Rempel, too, addressed those gathered.
“The Small Business Venture Capital Tax Credit program has been an invaluable tool for us as we try and work with rural communities to help them grow,” he said.
According to Rempel, his company has been able to utilize the provincial tax incentive program for projects in seven different communities in Manitoba so far, including the Niverville hotel.
“Being the first hotel of maybe several in the future, [we’re in] a unique position to foster the relationship [between] the town of Niverville and the people coming to visit,” Rempel says. “This also then presents the opportunity for those visitors to make a decision to come and live here.”
So what’s been the reason for the delay thus far? Rempel says they’ve been waiting on the availability of a new and innovative building technology. Like so many commodities during the pandemic years, there’s been a series of supply-chain issues.
“From everything we have been hearing [about the product], it will be worth the wait,” Rempel says confidently.
Hotel Amenities
Once complete, the hotel will feature 73 guest rooms, including family bunkbed and kitchenette suites.
“We continue to look for ways to innovate our spaces and have created a new offering that we will debut in the Niverville hotel,” Rempel told The Citizen. “Instead of traditional adjoining rooms, we have a block of two split-doubles adjoining to a split-single in between them. All three can be used as independent rooms or adjoin a double and a single or all three rooms for a larger linked suite.”
Rempel says this unique layout will provide a wider range of options to meet particular guest needs. Families or groups renting the full three-suite combo will have access to five queen-size beds in five distinct spaces with a gathering space in the middle.
In preparation for discriminating guests who come for some peace and quiet, the hotel will feature an executive fourth floor with controlled guest access.
In addition to the various sleeping quarters, the hotel will feature a variety of meeting rooms and hospitality spaces to cater to wedding parties and corporate events.
“There might be a couple of lounge chairs together in a quiet corner so friends can have a conversation without always having to be in someone's room,” Rempel adds. “[We’re also planning] a gathering space on the third floor that will have an indoor meeting or small event area that opens up onto a rooftop open-air patio. This is a perfect spot for a small reception party, cocktails, or mixer.”
Of course, young families have long been pining over the promise of the hotel’s waterpark, which will include two large waterslides, multiple hot tubs, and, if things go as planned, a sauna for the adults.
Once complete, Rempel has confidence that the Niverville Blue Crescent Hotel will stand apart from all other hotels of its kind in Manitoba.
“The aesthetic design, both interior and exterior, the fit and finish and the amenities, are all at levels that rival the better hotels in the city,” Rempel says. “Our split room design and two or more TVs in every room all provide great guest value.”
Hotel Meets Film Studio
Rempel is only too cognizant that there’s a perfect synergy between his hotel and another major business venture announced in Niverville on the same day: a major film studio set to be erected just one mile west of his property.
For the Blue Crescent ownership team, it foretells a very bright future.
“There will be a large need for local, modern, comfortable hotel accommodations, and having a consistent occupancy driver is key to most hotel businesses,” says Rempel. “Since [ours] will be the first and only hotel for the moment, it will provide the conduit for people to experience the community of Niverville… We are lucky enough to facilitate the connection that the visitor will have to the town.”
Until now, he adds, visitors to Niverville have needed to leave town to find accommodations, invariably taking their dining and shopping dollars out of town with them. Filling the gap with a hotel that keeps visitors local will help ensure that more tourist revenue is spread throughout the community.
“We hope to establish ongoing partnerships [with other local businesses] where we can work together to ensure the overall Niverville experience can blow visitors away,” Rempel says.
The variety of restaurants, takeout establishments, and cafes within walking distance will give hotel guests just one more reason to enjoy their experience in Niverville.
“A licensed restaurant and lounge just a short walk across the parking lot is very convenient,” Rempel says. “We get important guest amenities right next door without having to develop it ourselves and Smitty’s Restaurant will have a valuable source of customers right next door. It’s a win/win.”
All the new amenities being announced in Niverville this year are sure to fill another big gap in the community—the need for employment opportunities close to home.
Rempel says his hotel will be looking to Niverville to fill its staff. These might include professionals, students, parents looking for flexible work while their kids are in school, or anyone interested in a career in hospitality.
“Hotels are a great opportunity to gain valuable work and life experience, as well as a great employer that can provide multiple levels of advancement,” says Rempel. “It also helps to build a resume that is transferable anywhere in the world. And of course it is a wonderful opportunity for someone who loves people to be an ambassador for their community and show visitors from around the world what small-town Canadian hospitality is all about.”
The hotel industry also provides excellent opportunities for new immigrants looking to start a new life here.
“As long as there are employment options, new Canadians [will thrive here] because of the strong level of support they receive from the fantastic people that call Niverville their home and are proud of it,” Rempel concludes.
As yet, a definitive start date for the hotel’s construction hasn’t been established. However, Rempel seeks to assure people that once it’s underway, the construction will go quickly. At this stage, there’s still optimism for a 2023 grand opening.