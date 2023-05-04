A property owner’s plan to subdivide two small slivers of land reached a dead end when council unanimously rejected a variance that would allow a building to be built on one of the properties.
The owners of the heavily treed and sloped property off ‘B’ Avenue wanted to carve off the odd-shaped slice of land from the main property. But they wanted to get general permission to build on the property before bothering with the expense of subdividing. That permission required changes to the building rules to fit a small house and septic field onto the quarter-acre lot, prompting an application for a development variance permit.
But local residents raised a campaign against the variance, worrying that building on the sloped lot could create landslide hazards, foul their properties should the septic system fail, and bring an end to the privacy of their backyards. Several neighbours attended the last two council meetings to ensure council knew they were opposed to the variance.
Staff noted the application did meet council’s objective of encouraging new housing, that the setback variance (from 6.5 metres to 1 metre from the property line) should cause no issues, and geotechnical studies would be needed before any home could be built on the property.
But it was a visit to the site that convinced Councillor Rob Lang the application should be denied.
“I feel badly about this, because I have sympathy for people who have property in the village that cannot be developed while they’re still required to pay taxes,” he says. “Given the situation that exists there, and not having all the information in front of us, I can’t support the variance at this point.”
His fellow councillors all agreed, and the variance was denied.
The property owner can appeal the ruling to the variance board, a sub-committee of council made up of local citizens. The property owner can also still move forward with the subdivision, though a ‘no-build’ clause would be attached to the property in question.
Playing ball with KBSA
The Village is going to enter into an agreement with the Kaslo Baseball and Softball Association to have it deliver sports programming this spring.
The proposed agreement will allow the KBSA to use Murray Pearson Ball Park for adult and youth baseball games five days a week from April through July of 2023.
“Since the Village does not have a recreation department and the capacity to oversee the delivery of recreation programming, a user agreement (rather than a service provider agreement) is recommended,” noted staff. “The proposed agreement enables the KBSA to use the concession building for food sales, which will allow them to fundraise to cover their costs.”
The agreement saves the association nearly $2,000 in rental fees compared to booking the ball diamonds like any other group. They’ll pay $650 under the user agreement. Much of the money will go towards washroom maintenance at the facility, which is handled by the campground operator.
The Village has provided the KBSA with $1,500 in grants so far this year to cover the cost of insurance for the sport for both adults and youth.
Pop-up clothing store
The Kaslo Clothes Hanger has applied for a Temporary Use Permit (TUP) to operate a temporary retail outlet on the empty lot next to the liquor store. Owner Marian Ranseth says she’s applying to set up on the empty lot as there is no retail space available in town. She plans to run the store from May 1 to the end of September.
If approved, she will have to pay $1,000, mostly to ensure that any clean-up costs are covered.
The Village’s intention to allow the TUP will be advertised, to allow the public to provide feedback.
Noise bylaw rewrite
Staff have been directed to rewrite the Village’s noise bylaw to create an exemption for the historic paddlewheeler SS Moyie’s steam whistle. But the revised bylaw may also clear up some other issues with the 15-year-old bylaw as well.
“For example, it is not clear whether the bylaw prohibits the keeping of animals or playing of music outright, or just in cases where it might disturb the quiet, peace, rest, enjoyment, comfort or convenience of individuals or the public,” staff wrote in a report to council. “A revised bylaw could improve clarity and incorporate current best practices, which may have evolved since Bylaw 1079 was adopted in 2008.”
It’s been almost a year since council first received a complaint from a citizen about the sounding of the paddlewheeler’s whistle at noon every day, or when a visitor donates $5 to the facility. Now staff have been directed to begin work on the bylaw. And the public will likely have an opportunity to have some say in what the bylaw contains.
“…[S]taff recommends proceeding slowly with readings of the bylaw (by giving only two – not three – readings upon its introduction), to provide interested parties plenty of opportunity to submit feedback,” the report adds.
Jazz Fest agreement
The Village is going to enter into an agreement with the Kaslo Jazz Festival Society to allow it to operate the music festival on the waterfront for three years.
Council approved the deal, which secures the event’s dates and location until 2025.
The agreement confirms park use, but does not address noise bylaw variances, beer garden permits or road closure requests.
“These elements will need to be requested annually, allowing council to ensure that their future decisions reflect community sentiment,” says a staff report.
Golf Course RV
The Kaslo Golf Club will again be allowed to have its groundskeeper park an RV on the property this summer. Council approved the golf club’s application to let the groundskeeper set up his camper next to the maintenance shop, noting the lack of housing in the community.
The club will be charged $360 for a water hookup for the RV, while the groundskeeper can use the washroom and shower facilities in the clubhouse while he’s there, from March 1 to October 31.
Councillor Rob Lang, who sits on the golf course board, recused himself from the debate and vote.
Noise permit okayed
Residents of 5th Street may have to get used to a bit of noise for a few days, as a contractor will be doing some drilling on a former industrial property at 307 5th Street downtown. The engineering firm expects to get the job done operating from 7 am to 6 pm for several days the week of May 8, as the bylaw permits. But it asked for permission to extend that work into the weekend (May 12-13) if needed.
Council granted the exemption, but asked that the company, Parsons, ensure they contact immediate neighbours surrounding the property should it look like they’ll have to continue work over that weekend.
Electric pickup
The Village is going to get a new electric vehicle. Council approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of a F-150 Lightning XLT.
The $96,000 vehicle will replace the Village’s Ford Ranger pickup truck, which is nearing the end of its life expectancy. Through a grant from the Columbia Basin Trust, 75% of the cost of the vehicle is covered. The Village’s share will be covered by a ‘carbon reserve’ set aside for just such purchases, so the purchase won’t impact taxes directly.
“If the Village was to purchase a gasoline-powered pickup truck, the entire cost would be borne by the Village through financing and taxation,” notes a staff report.
Purchasing the electric vehicle aligns with the Village’s efforts to reduce its CO2 emissions and use 100% renewable energy by 2050.