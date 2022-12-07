Wheatland County administration was directed to continue discussions with some of its intermunicipal partners regarding a potential future collaboration to become a designated community under the Alberta Rural Renewal Stream program during the regular Tuesday, November 22 council meeting.
The province announced two new immigration streams in February 2022 aimed at attracting and retaining newcomers to rural Alberta communities, with the Rural Renewal program allowing municipalities to apply to become a designated community and collaborate with community organizations through supports such as accommodation, education, and language training.
“When I went to the provincial website and was exploring settlement services already in existence, there were many within one hour to one and a half hour radius around Wheatland County-some a lot closer,” Wheatland County Reeve Amber Link stated during the meeting.
A total of 14 communities have been approved as designated communities since applications opened, including the Town of Trochu; the Brooks-Newell region, which includes the City of Brooks, Town of Bassano, Villages of Duchess and Rosemary, and County of Newell; the Town and County of Grande Prairie; and the Town of Taber, including the Municipal District of Taber and Town of Vauxhall.
Wheatland County administration were directed to begin looking into the program and engage in discussions with approved designated communities in September 2022, and in October were directed to begin discussions with the Town of Strathmore and Community Futures Wild Rose about a potential future collaboration.
It was noted the Town of Strathmore has received requests from community businesses about the program, and a meeting with Community Futures was scheduled to discuss the potential for collaboration and look at possible grant funding options to hire a consultant to consult with stakeholders whether there is a local need to apply as a designated community.
Council accepted the report as information and directed administration to continue its intermunicipal discussions with the Town, Community Futures Wild Rose, and the villages of Hussar, Rockyford, and Standard within the boundaries of Wheatland County, and explore the application process with these municipal partners and report back to council.
Applications from municipalities will continue to be accepted until a sufficient number of communities have been designated, or until February 16, 2023.