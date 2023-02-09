The province is investing $15 million into low-income transit programs, with $6 million tagged to support operating costs in communities across Alberta.
The new funding is meant to make life more affordable as costs rise in the province.
The City of Grande Prairie has approximately 700 riders utilizing accessible transit, the city said in a statement to Town & Country News. Grande Prairie is listed among 10 rural communities with low-income transit programs in Alberta.
A 50 per cent subsidy is available on monthly Grande Prairie transit Superpasses for applicants whose annual income is less than $29,804 or exceeds the low-income cut-off level + 30 per cent as determined by Statistics Canada.
Additionally, the city also has the Explore GP Welcome Package that offers newcomers a three-month transit pass.
The city said it has not received word from the province if it is receiving any monies from the new transit funding.
The additional supports come as inflation rises in the country.
“Transportation to a job, to school or a doctor’s appointment, is not optional, which is why our government is proud to support low-income transit pass programs,” said Jeremy Nixon, minister of seniors, community and social services.
Earlier this year, the province put $4.5 million into Edmonton and Calgary’s low-income transit pass programs.
In Edmonton and Calgary, approximately 390,000 riders use low-income transit passes.
The province said it will share details for municipalities to access funding directly with municipalities.