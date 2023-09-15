WALKERTON – The PJHL pre-season game between the Mitchell Hawks and Walkerton Capitals on Friday, Sept. 8 had home town fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle. Walkerton ended up losing in overtime.
The first period ended with Mitchell up one – Ethan Pearce from Carter Musselman and Cole Humphrey on the power play. Both teams had scoring opportunities, and play got a bit chippy, especially toward the end of the period.
The second period saw Mitchell score twice more, Pearce again, also on the power play, this time with assists from Jackson Andrews and Humphrey, and a goal by Andrew Gysbers from Brady Brezynskie and Callum McMann.
Then Walkerton came alive, with three goals in less than four minutes in the middle of the third period, when Mitchell got into some penalty trouble – a power-play goal by Marcus Grajnar-Ptok from Nathan Doran and Sam Shakes, Chase Lorenz from Graham Gateman, and another power-play goal, this one by Carter Moran from Shakes and Doran.
That tied the score and forced the game into overtime. Walkerton’s hopes for a victory for goalie Noah Lundgren were dashed when Mitchell took advantage of a Walkerton penalty – Gysbers scored on the power play from McMann and Brezynskie. Final score was 4-3 for Mitchell, with goalie Joshua Jacklin playing until part way through the second period, when Liam Griffin replaced him.
Another local PJHL preseason game Sept. 8 saw the Hanover Barons defeat Tavistock 6-0; the game was played in Hanover.