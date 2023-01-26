One unfortunate constant in the modern world is the need to protect yourself from scammers, especially online. There aren't many days that go by where I haven't had to delete at least one phishing email in my inbox. While some attempts are almost laughable, some are uncomfortably difficult to distinguish from messages sent by legitimate companies.
Here are some ways to identify and avoid some common scams:
Do not click on links or download attachments from unknown sources: This is a big one! Clicking on a link or downloading an attachment from an unknown source could install malware on your device, such as computer viruses, spyware, or ransomware. This warning applies to text messages from unknown sources and email messages.
Be wary of phishing emails or text messages: A phishing email is a message that appears to be from a legitimate source, such as a financial institution or a well-known company, but is actually from a scammer. The email usually contains a link or attachment that, when clicked, will either download malware onto the recipient's computer or redirect them to a fake website designed to steal personal information, such as login credentials or credit card numbers. The email may also ask the recipient to provide personal information directly in the email.
One important thing to keep in mind is that a legitimate company will not ask you to provide personal information like your password, credit card number, or social insurance number by email or text message. If you are unsure of the message's authenticity, contact the company or organization directly to verify.
Please ensure that you delete phishing emails immediately to prevent them from being accidentally opened later.
Research an unknown company before doing business with them: Online shopping scams can take different forms, such as selling non-existent or counterfeit items or using fake websites or email addresses to mimic legitimate businesses. The best way to protect yourself from online shopping scams is to stick to shopping on reputable websites, carefully review the terms and conditions of a transaction, and be wary of unsolicited emails or offers that seem too good to be true. It's also a good idea to use a credit card for online purchases rather than a debit card, as credit card companies often offer greater protection against fraud.