Where: Maffeo Sutton Park, 100 Comox Road, Snuneymuxw Homelands, “Nanaimo” When: Tuesday, June 21, 5pm-8pm Cost: Free The Mid Island Metis Association is hosting an evening of activities and learning. From 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. there will be Indigenous games in the field, including opportunities to climb with Metis climbing group, Wild and Climb, who will be bringing a portable bouldering wall to the park. The evening also includes music performances by Footprints of the Wolf, the MIMN Fiddle Group, Summer Sage, and Ed Peekeekoot. There will even be Jigging lessons for people of all ages, and a teepee to explore.
Where: Transfer Beach Park, Stz’uminus Homelands, “Ladysmith” When: Tuesday, June 21, 10am-3pm Cost: Free
Stz’uminus First Nation is hosting an event full of culture, dancing and learning. Starting at Transfer Beach at 10 a.m. there will be performances by the Tzinquaw Dancers, Nate Harris, and the Young Wolves Dance Group. There will also be arts, crafts, food, a bouncy castle and Knowledge Keepers and Holders, and vendors to explore and learn from.
Where: Si'em Lelum Soccer Fields, 5574 River Rd., “Duncan” When: Tuesday, June 21, 11am-3pm Cost: Free
In Cowichan, join the community for activities including Cedar Rose making, drumming for medicine, painting paddles and canvases, making a drumstick and more. There will also be opportunities to learn the language of the Cowichan peoples, Hul’qumi’num.
Where: Royal Roads University, “Victoria” When: Tuesday, June 21, 10am-3pm Cost: Free
On lək̓ʷəŋən homelands, head to Royal Roads University for an action-packed morning, starting with a canoe landing following protocol and welcoming ceremony on the shore of the Esquimalt Lagoon, led by lək̓ʷəŋən (Songhees) Nation Elder Butch Dick and Elder Elmer George. The day will also feature performances by lək̓ʷəŋən drummers, singers and dancers from ANSWER2 Drum Group. Other activities include Jigging, canoe challenges, field games for children, a frybread station, interactive Metis showcase, storytelling and more.