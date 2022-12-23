Carlow Mayo Township council heard a delegation from Cathy Trimble from Hastings Destination Trails Inc. at their meeting on Dec. 12 about the organization’s Water Trail Development Plan initiative. A couple of days later, on Dec. 14, HDTI and the Ontario Trails Council had a Google Meets online conference to update its members and the community about the project’s progress.
Trimble presented her delegation on HDTI’s Water Trail Development Plan initiative at the Carlow Mayo council meeting on Dec. 12. The initiative will eventually see a network of non-motorized water trails across Hastings County and the development of a plan to implement this network with the help of HDTI’s tourism development partners, including their co-lead on the project, the Ontario Highlands Tourism Organization.
HDTI is a not-for-profit organization that promotes and encourages a burgeoning non-motorized trail culture throughout Hastings County, and in the process, building a community of outdoor adventure enthusiasts. More information about them can be found at www.hastingstrails.ca. The OHTO is a regional tourism marketing and product support organization of the Ontario government, collaborating with their partners in tourism to unite the industry, stay ahead of the curve with their best consumers and build momentum for becoming the most talked about region in Ontario. More information about them can be found at www.comewander.ca and www.ohto.ca.
The Water Trails Development Plan will be accomplished through partnerships with paddlers, paddler support groups and other stakeholders, mapping out tried and true paddling routes (as informed by HDTI’s partners) for people to successfully use on these water trails, and using marketing and communication strategies like viable signage to promote this water trail network to the Hastings County paddling community and other community members who may want to try it out.
The project will result in an inventory of existing water trails, adjacent trails and other tourism assets and analyzing the existing usage patterns of these trails and provide consumers, providers and partners with a development plan to use going into the future to set up a water trail system in Hastings County.
Trimble told The Bancroft Times on Dec. 17 that she thought her delegation to the Carlow Mayo council went well.
“A new council and mayor who support all non-motorized trail development including water trails. They seemed pleased that some of the research work involved the municipality’s sections of the York and the Little Mississippi River systems,” she says.
A couple of days later on Dec. 14, HDTI and the Ontario Trails Council had a Google Meets online conference at 5:30 p.m. to update its members and the community on the progress of this initiative and to share their preliminary findings. It was chaired by Patrick Connor, the executive director of the OTC. J.D. Fentie is the project manager with HDTI.
As part of this water trails initiative, the OTC and HDTI are asking trail users in Hastings County to share their experiences by completing their Trail Activity Survey, so they can gauge an accurate view of current trail use in Hastings County. The current survey deadline is Dec. 30, but Connor says it will be up into 2023 to give more people the chance to share their experiences.
The survey can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScHHAnVqqk5LfyinjEAfBdNRLEfZRRcSO3YqEpiG4IYXM8tCQ/viewform
Connor says that although they’ve gotten some content already, 14 respondents, they’re really still looking for some stories from the water, from the people who paddle them.
“That kind of story-telling is important and we’re still looking for that kind of content. Hopefully we’ll be able to get some more quantitative data about the quality of the paddling experiences,” he says.
Trimble had a comment regarding her delegation to Carlow Mayo council a couple of days before.
“They did, as most municipalities do, mention risk management. So, as long as you have a couple of statements about that in there, that will work with our municipal partners too,” she says.
Connor told the attendees at the Dec. 14 meeting that the water trails development plan was progressing nicely, and that they’d have a draft ready by Dec. 21, so that the public can review it for a week, and then they can have a final draft ready for OHTO by Dec. 28.
“We’re making progress. We are at about 65 pages on the report and I anticipate there’ll be another 25 pages added anyway, including our research, our endnotes and where we got the info derived and put into the report,” he says.
Dora Yateman, the chair of the HDTI board, thanked everyone for attending the meeting and in answer to Connor, said they were on track with the report.
“I think it’s wonderful. I want to thank everyone that’s attending tonight and we have to recognize the incredible amount of work our team has done with the partners and we’ve been very appreciative of those who’ve attended and the feedback we’ve been receiving. Thank you, thank you very much!” she says.
Trimble thought the information session also went well, bringing together a diverse group of people interested in the paddling potential of Hastings County.
“Each meeting there is different group focus, so seeing the interest expanding has been exciting for the team. The Water Trail Development Plan is the first in a series of steps to link it with the HDTI Non-Motorized Trail Plan, created for hiking and walking trails,” she says. “The new water trails plan will follow a similar plan framework created by HDTI making the two plans easy to read and use.”