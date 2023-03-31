The Halton Regional Police Service has laid charges against a Halton Hills man following a labour trafficking investigation.
Police received information regarding the exploitation of Mexican Nationals for labour through the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) including Halton Religion. An investigation was launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.
Police arrested 37-year old Baryali Rahim Qui of Halton Hills on Thursday March 30 2023. He faces the following charges:
The victims are identified as male, working as general labourers for various projects including, renovations, landscaping. Qui goes by the alias "Bryan Hyatt," and police believe there may additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Serafini of the HRPS Human Trafficking Unit at 905-85-4747 ext. 4974.
What is human trafficking?
Human trafficking can include recruiting, harbouring or controlling a person's movements using force, physical or psychological coercion, or deception. Traffickers often make victims do labour (e.g., domestic, physical, and manual labour) or sexual services.
How does trafficking impact a victim?
Every stage of the trafficking process can involve physical, sexual, and psychological abuse and violence, deprivation and torture, the forced use of substances, manipulation, economic exploitation, and abusive working and living conditions (Source: United Nations Global Initiative to Fight Human Trafficking, 2008).
Victims of human trafficking can experience devastating psychological effects during and after their trafficking experience. Many survivors may end up experiencing post-traumatic stress, difficulty in relationships, depression, memory loss, anxiety, fear, guilt, shame, and other severe forms of mental trauma.
What should I do if I think someone is a victim of trafficking?
If there is immediate danger or if you suspect someone is being trafficked, we urge you to call 9-1-1. You may also call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.
The Halton Collaborative Against Human Trafficking
The Halton Regional Police Service is a member of the Halton Collaborative Against Human Trafficking along with several other stakeholders and agencies. This Collaborative is dedicated towards providing services and support to those who have experienced Human Trafficking in Halton and surrounding regions
Where can a victim or survivor turn for support?
The following is a list of valuable support services and resources in Halton Region for victims of violence and/or sexual assault:
Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit 905-825-4777
Nina's Place Sexual Assault and Domestic Assault Care Centre 905-336-4116 or 905-681-4880
Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) 905-875-1555 (24-hour crisis line)
Radius Child & Youth Services 905-825-3242 (Oakville) or 1-855-744-9001
Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 (24-hour crisis line)
THRIVE Counselling 905-845-3811 or 905-637-5256
Efry (Elizabeth Fry Society of Peel Halton) 905-459-1315