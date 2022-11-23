GUYSBOROUGH – At Mulgrave’s regular council meeting on Nov. 21, council passed the first reading of amendments to the fire prevention by-law. The amendments were drafted through consultation with the Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department.
Under the amendments, Mulgrave CAO David Gray said, “No person shall be permitted to burn non-designated material or general waste on any lands owned or occupied by such person or any other lands within the town except as follows: garden and yard waste not suitable for back yard composting may be transported to the area near the salt dome behind the town garage. Residents shall leave the waste in the area for the Public Works Department to burn as per their burn schedule.”
Gray read further amendments to the by-law which include but are not limited to: a ban on burn barrels, commercial burn permits, designation of materials that can be burned under permits, and the length of time permits are valid.
In discussion of the amendments, Councillor Debbie King pointed out that there were still people in Mulgrave who regularly use burn barrels because they find it convenient, to which Mayor Ron Chisholm responded, “In this day and age, there’s no need for a burn barrel. We’ve got compost. We’ve got two recycles [paper and plastics/cans/glass] and a garbage that comes every week. Why do you need a burn barrel?”
During the open gallery session, The Journal asked Chisholm if the RCMP had reported any developments in the ongoing investigation of vandalism incidents in the town in the months of September and October.
He replied, “Nothing yet. We haven’t heard a thing…from my point of view, they haven’t contacted me; so I assume there’s nothing.”
In related news, Chisholm said paving on Mill Hill and Main Street should be completed later this week. The construction site was one of the targets of vandals in recent months.
Regarding recreation and upcoming Christmas activities, council told The Journal more information would be available regarding such after a meeting with recreation staff on Nov. 28 but noted the Market by the Sea: Last Minute Sale would be held at the Mulgrave Memorial Centre on Dec. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Given the sudden turn towards wintery weather, The Journal asked Chisholm if the town had already stockpiled road salt for the season to which he said, “We’ve received our salt. It’s tucked away and ready to go.”