A new medical clinic in Quispamsis could bring at least one new doctor to the region, though a “miscommunication” between rezoning applicants and town staff could potentially delay its opening.
Physicians Natalie and Monica Graves are looking to rezone a property on Hampton Road to suit their medical practice. The two already work in the Kennebecasis Valley, serving about 2,000 patients, Natalie Graves said, and are looking to expand at a new location by adding at least one physician into the practice.
Graves said she and her sister are "keen" to stay in the area, and the rezoning to central commercial is necessary in order to accommodate future growth.
On top of their family medicine practice, the sisters also deliver babies at the Saint John Regional Hospital and teach medical students at Dalhousie and Memorial Medical School, and they have a "shortlist" of new physicians who could join their practice within a year.
But Graves said there was a "discrepancy" between the sisters' initial rezoning request and what was listed on the town council's meeting agenda. The physicians had requested the property be rezoned to central commercial, but the council agenda listed it as being rezoned to neighbourhood commercial, which limits the number of physicians at the business to two.
"It's frustrating," she said. "The application we submitted was for rezoning to central commercial, and we learned upon seeing the agenda tonight that that wasn't on your agenda."
Dwight Colbourne, the town's head of planning and development, said central commercial zoning comes "less restrictive" measures for land use, including banks, retail shops and restaurants.
Neighbourhood commercial, meanwhile, allows for offices for doctors, engineers and accountants, he said, with a maximum of two working professionals, though that could be amended via a development agreement, allowing for up to four physicians to work out of the medical practice.
Similarly, a central commercial rezoning could include a development agreement which limits future land use on the property, requiring the physicians to come back to council before expanding further.
Colbourne said changing the rezoning to make it central commercial— which the physicians had initially requested— could delay the process by up to five weeks.
He apologized for the "miscommunication" between town staff and applicants after Coun. Noah Donovan asked why the applicants hadn't been made aware of the rezoning being changed from central commercial to neighbourhood commercial in the first place.
"My first priority is practicing medicine and caring for my patients," Graves said. "But I am a business person and trying to make a sound decision."
Graves said she’d like the “freedom and flexibility” to not come back to council if the sisters would like to expand their practice to include a fourth doctor.
She added given the "precedent" of central commercial zoning along Hampton Road, and that a hairdressing salon already operates out of the building, "I appreciate your consideration in rezoning it central commercial as our application states."
The proposed location currently operates as a hair salon, Graves said, and meets the doctors' needs in terms of location, size, layout, parking and accessibility.
The doctors see up to 35 patients per day during regular working hours, she said, and will need to build a wooden entrance ramp for increased accessibility. Besides that, there will be "limited change" to the exterior of the building, and minor internal renovations to accommodate their practice.
Graves will return to Quispamsis council on Dec. 20, making a public presentation to change the zoning of 247 Hampton Road from residential to central commercial.