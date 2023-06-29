Ensuring parks and public spaces throughout Lincoln remain safe is a top priority for town staff, councillors heard during a recent committee of the whole meeting.
That was the message from Shannon McKay, director of community services, when questioned about safety concerns in public areas during a staff presentation before councillors and Mayor Sandra Easton at the June 19 committee of the whole meeting.
Coun. Mike Mikolic asked about safety at public parks since security has been not present since COVID-19 regulations were suspended. He wanted to know how staff were working with bylaw officers to ensure park safety.
McKay said the community services department is “working very closely” with municipal law enforcement during the day when things happen and the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS).
In a recent meeting, the town’s chief administrative officer, Michael Kirkopoulos and the director of economic development and communications, Paul Di Ianni, talked about encouraging residents to call the non-emergency number if it’s a non-emergency, and if someone is getting hurt or something is being vandalized, then call 911.
“We are also talking about potentially, in the future, if needed, surveillance in some of our parks,” McKay said. “We continue to look at what we can do to ensure that these spaces remain safe for the population at large, and we continue to inform NRPS and work closely with them as we're notified of unacceptable behaviour or mischief that is happening in the community.”
McKay was at the committee meeting to present, alongside Sarah Ane, associate director of recreation and culture, about the work that's been done by the community services department in 2022 and beyond.
From improvements in public spaces and ongoing work to develop Jordan Hollow Park into the newly renamed Sho’aríshon Park to honour the town’s Indigenous history, the department has had a busy year.
“I must compliment you on the balance that your programs have brought to arts and culture, as well as the more traditional sports and features that we've had in the town for a long time,” Easton said. “Your team has had great success with fundraising, and that certainly is not only welcome, but it makes things happen.”
Lincoln Seniors’ Club received $42,700 in provincial grant funding, including $20,000 in special funds used for facility upgrades. The club has 228 members, with 11 residents over 90 years of age.
Coun. Lynn Timmers inquired as to whether senior programming memberships have been increasing.
McKay said the number of seniors is growing because the community is changing and as a result, more are people are using the Lincoln Community Center and the seniors club.
“I'm always hearing from our wonderfully passionate pickleball players that particular activity is growing, and they would love the town to have an indoor pickleball court, but yes, we're definitely seeing an increase in numbers,” she said.
Some of the other highlights presented by the staff members were the new furniture at Fleming Centre’s lobby, 112 trees planted on streets and in parks throughout town, park enhancements such as more washrooms and water refilling stations, seven parks resurfaced with rubber — with the rest to be completed this year. They also highlighted the town's participation in Communities in Bloom and the fact it received a special mention for community involvement, as well as the ongoing work Jordan Hollow Indigenous Cultural Park, recently renamed Sho’aríshon Park, and cemetery restorations.
According to Coun. Adam Russell, the report does not just reflect the community centre’s progress, it shows the value that community services bring to the town of Lincoln.
“I think any community, any council would be proud to have that done over the course of a term,” he said.