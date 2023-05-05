NORTH PERTH – At its May 1 meeting, the final discussions surrounding the 2023 budget were wrapped up during North Perth council.
The final budget approved has an increase of $1,452,968 with the overall tax levy increase in North Perth set at 8.7 per cent. For every residential tax dollar received in 2023, approximately 61 cents will be kept by the municipality, approximately 22 cents will be given to the county, and approximately 17 cents to the local school boards. Due to growth in assessment, the residential impact is around 3.6 per cent or 31 cents per day. The budget that was presented on April 5, with a general tax levy of $18,184,173 for municipal purposes and a storm water management levy of $275,000, was approved by council on May 1.
The 2023 budget process began with a visioning session for council in January, which gave direction to staff as to what operating and capital budget items should be addressed. The next meetings discussed those departmental operating and capital expenses as well as their 2023 business plans. Public consultation opportunities were provided throughout the entire process. On April 5, the proposed budget was presented, and following the public consultation phase, which yielded two responses, the budget was brought back before council to receive final approval.
“The 2023 budget is our financial guide pertaining to the 2023 revenue and expenses for all services provided by the municipality,” explained Becky Belfour, treasurer for North Perth.
“This was very difficult for you (Belfour) and the budget committee and staff to go through because of the change over of our financial systems. That’s no small chore,” said Coun. Allan Rothwell. He then thanked and gave appreciation to staff and the budget committee for their hard work.
“This wasn’t due to lack of care and attention,” expressed Coun. Rothwell.
Rothwell explained it was due to the change in financial systems that delayed the process this year.
Mayor Todd Kasenberg then expressed his thanks to staff, as well as councillors Lee Anne Andriessen and Neil Anstett for their time as chair and vice-chair, respectively.
The budget was passed unanimously and a round of applause was given for all those involved.
“With the motion for the approval of the 2023 budget in place, it is a good time to set our sights on the 2024 budget,” expressed municipality treasurer, Becky Belfour.
The annual budget process typically begins in July with discussions surrounding public consultation and dates. New budget software has caused delays in this past budget process, but with that in place, staff are confident they can complete the 2024 budget earlier.
“The recommendation for the 2024 budget chair and co-chair will allow for the committee to review and make the appropriate changes to the budget policy and budget presentation dates. As well, the budget survey can be circulated to the public earlier with sufficient notice for budget presentation dates,” explained Belfour.
Staff plan to start the visioning session and manager presentation early in the fall.
“I think all of us have an aspiration to see the budget process pulled forward in this coming year so that we hit the ground a little earlier in 2024,” said Mayor Kasenberg, alluding to the delays experienced this past year.
Next came the nominations for the budget chair and vice chair for 2024.
“It has become the tradition that the current year vice-chair, becomes the chair. Councillor Anstett, that puts you on the spot?” Kasenberg questioned.
“I am willing to serve in that capacity,” Coun. Anstett replied.
Coun. Rothwell then put forward Coun. Marc Noordam’s name to be considered for vice chair, to which Coun. Matt Richardson also wanted his name to stand for the position. Before proceeding with a formal vote, Mayor Kasenberg asked if anyone would like to withdraw, to which Coun. Richardson responded, “I would be certainly willing to withdraw my name, especially for a vice chair position… we certainly don’t need an election for that.”
Coun. Anstett will be chair of the 2024 Budget Committee, serving alongside vice-chair Coun. Marc Noordam.
“Congratulations or condolences, whichever you’d like to accept,” joked Mayor Kasenberg.