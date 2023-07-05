Tara Schneider-Pichette and Ryan Oscar from Our Collective Journey gave a presentation presented to the Medicine Hat Public School Division board last week.
OCJ has been in the schools for the past three months building a safe space for students to come and make connections with them based on their recovery experience and the age-appropriate stories they can share.
The idea is to build a report and trusting relationship so that maybe someday they feel ready to talk to a therapist or counsellor. OCJ will then accompany them to the first appointment, if that is what the student needs to feel comfortable, either waiting outside or even sitting in with them.
OCJ started giving presentations to teachers and support staff in February, followed by classroom presentations to students in March.
“From March to June, we presented to 863 students,” said Schneider-Pichette. “They were all perspective to it, they always had lots of questions.”
There is always time left for questions, which can be done anonymously by writing it on a sticky note if a student doesn’t feel comfortable asking their question in front of peers. The students also complete a survey, and are always eager to fill them out, making it a race to see who could complete it the fastest.
“Out of that, 54% acknowledged personal or knowing someone with challenges with addiction and mental health, which I thought was pretty eye opening,” continued Schneider-Pichette. “Out of 502 students that participated in the survey, 71% were willing to have conversations with us.”
In March, the coaches started going into middle and high schools regularly, either a full day or two half days depending on what the individual school thought it needed.
“We had lots of students come and see us. We had 33 students who returned to come and see our coaches in just a three-month period,” said Schneider-Pichette.