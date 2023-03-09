Niagara-on-the-Lake is welcoming new residents to the neighbourhood with new welcome packages.
The program launched March 1.
Any resident who moved to NOTL after Jan. 1, 2023, will be able to pick up a welcome package from the town hall in Virgil.
“It is our sincere hope that every resident feels valued and accepted,” Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa said in a news release.
He described residents as the “backbone” of the community and added that “everyone is welcome.”
In addition to the new welcome packages, town staff have developed a welcome page on the town's website.
The project has been in the works for a couple months now, as the town has been working with community partners interested in supporting the project, town spokesperson Marah Minor said in an email.
The new welcome packages include a tote bag with the town’s name on it and will have various vouchers and discount codes, trial passes to the town’s community fitness centre and a free walking tour courtesy of the NOTL Museum.
When asked if some of the items in the package might be of less interest to residents of Glendale, which is closer to St. Catharines than Old Town, Minor noted, “The contents are intended to support new residents in all five villages.”
“The package includes important information regarding signing up for hydro and water accounts, pre-authorized payment options for property taxes,” she added.
Minor said staff have had “many new visitors” at town hall looking to “pick up recycling bins, purchase dog licences, parking permits” and other such services.
Staff felt the welcome package would be useful to newcomers.