A new community centre built in the traditional style of an Ojibway longhouse is coming to Gambler First Nation after the federal government announced nine similar projects on Tuesday.
Gambler First Nation, located 166 kilometres northwest of Brandon in Binscarth, is the recipient of $750,000, which will be used to build the longhouse as part of the government of Canada’s Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF).
The CCRF, a two-year, $500-million national infrastructure program, gives money to not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and Indigenous communities that apply for funding for various projects centred around revitalizing downtown cores, reinventing outdoor spaces, creating green infrastructure and increasing the accessibility of community spaces.
Since Indigenous communities continue to make significant contributions to Manitoba’s economy, the impact of the longhouse in Gambler First Nation and other projects will create lasting opportunities, Dan Vandal, the minister responsible for PrairiesCan, stated in a Tuesday press release.
“Our government will continue to remain a strong partner, working with Indigenous Peoples in growing an economy that works for everyone,” Vandal said.
The Sun left a message with Gambler First Nation Chief David LeDoux and his council, but did not receive a reply by press time. The Sun also contacted the Municipality of Russell-Binscarth but did not receive a reply.