After I graduated high school, I worked a year, then got married and had babies. I had three babies in a row. It was challenging at times, but I can’t imagine life without them. They’re all good people. They have good values. I’m proud of them.
I had four children. I had three girls, and then the last one was a boy who came a little bit later.
Because I had three girls, I never expected I would have a boy. When I became pregnant, I just assumed it would be another girl.
At the hospital I told my husband, “I’m so sorry, but I think we’re having another little girl.”
My husband said to me, “Don’t worry, I like girls.”
And then “the boy” came.
Now I have grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beautiful, beautiful children. You know what? The older you get, the more you appreciate babies!
Family is very important in this community. It’s really special, it’s exceptional.
Tsi wa’katerihwaienstá:ko’, tsóhsera ontió’ten’, sok onkéniake’ tánon’ onkewiraientà:seron’.
Áhsen nikón:ti onkewiraién:ta’ne’ iah í:non tha’tekónteron. Sewatié:rens tewakatatienhtòn:ne, nek tsi tkehtáhkhwa’ tsi kahiá:ton ne kheien’okòn:’a aiakwakwekónhake’. Akwé:kon ronnonkwehserí:io. Thotirihwaié:ri. Wakera’sè:se’ tsi nahatiia’tò:ten’.
Iah nowén:ton tewakehrhá:rehkwe’ ne rohsken’rakéhte’ aonkewiraién:ta’ne’ asé’ken áhsen
nikón:ti tsonathonwí:sen wakewiraientà:’on. Shonktó:kenhse’ tsi skewirahninòn:re’,
sakanonhtónnionhwe’ tóka’ ó:ia’ tsakothonwí:sen ensewakewiraién:ta’ne’.
Tsi tehshakotitsèn:tha’ riksten’kénha wahihró:ri’, “Sakatathré:wahte’, nek tsi í:kehre’ tóka’ ken tsakothonwí:sen entsonkeniwiraién:ta’ne’.”
Riksten’kénha wahakhró:ri’ wahèn:ron’, “Tóhsa tesa’nikonhrhá:ren, khenòn:we’s ne
kontiksa’okòn:’a.”
Sok ne “rohsken’rakéhte’” wà:rawe’.
Ó:nen ki’ wakaterè:shen tánon’ tewakatere’seranetárion. Iohskatsténion, rotiksa’tahskatsténion.
Saterièn:tare’ ken nahò:ten’? Tsi tesaienta’onhátie’ sénha enhshenonhwè:sheke’ ne owirà:’a!
Kanó:ron ne aiehwatsiraién:take’ ne kí:ken onkwaná:takon. Akwáhs thiká:te’, ia’tetsokè:tote’.