A licensed daycare in Cudworth is one step closer to becoming a reality. Board member Damara Wojcichowsky shared that the group has now secured a building and will be taking a close look at the building and planning what renovations will be needed to get it ready to become a child care centre. Having just started the process approximately six months ago, securing a physical space is a huge step forward for the fledgling board.
Before embarking on the journey to bring a daycare to Cudworth, a survey was conducted to determine if there was enough interest to warrant the undertaking. Approximately 27 families expressed an interest in having a daycare located in the community, while another eight were interested and looking for before and after-school care. With that information in hand, forms were filled out and the start-up work of forming a non-profit organization began. A board has been formed and they have begun fundraising to bring the dream to fruition.
Their first fundraiser was “Holiday Cheer Basket” which was drawn for on December 21, 2022. The raffle was a huge success and completely sold out of tickets. The second fundraiser has been an ongoing one since December 15 and just wrapped up this week. Through the Continuous Bottle Drive residents could drop off their recycling at Kolla Collision Centre or at the Cudworth Sarcan and designate the funds to go to the Daycare fundraiser. In addition to the drop-offs they held a community bottle drive on January 8th from 1-4 pm and both the Cudworth Tricky Maroons and the Cudworth Curling club donated bottles from their own past events. The next fundraiser, just announced last week, is a cabaret to be held on Saturday, April 29. The cabaret will feature live music, a silent auction, 50/50, prizes and a late-night lunch. Other groups in Cudworth have reached out to the small but determined group and offered opportunities to pair up with them in running events. For example, the Cudworth Lions invited them to help with the poker rally held the beginning of February and they will be running the canteen for the Curling Club’s wind-up bonspiel scheduled for the last weekend of March.
The group has also sent out sponsorship packages to local businesses looking for support from them. In an update on the Cudworth Childcare Centre Facebook page, the group shared that this “project is a massive undertaking and we cannot continue without the generous and continuous support of many”, with that in mind the sponsorship package outlined to businesses the benefits a local childcare facility would have for the community such as increasing and supporting “the retention and advancement of both men and women in the workplace”, attracting people to the community, and creating employment and job opportunities. Sponsorship commitments have already been received from the RM of Hoodoo, Kolla Construction, and The Progressive Investment Group. A further shout-out should go to the Humboldt Home Hardware. When approached for a donation for the raffle, the owner reached out to the committee and suggested something even better than a raffle donation, he offered to assist them with some building materials when it came time for renovations and with a building now secured, this offer will make a world difference to the cost of the project.
There is no concrete timeline for when the Centre will be operational, but the first major hurdle was overcome with the securing of a building. Now the government paperwork needs to be worked through which will determine how many spaces they could be licenced for, and lays out the guidelines for what renovations need to be done. The more money available to the committee from fundraising and sponsorship will determine the extent of the renovations beyond what is needed. Watch for more fundraisers to be coming up as the committee moves toward making the Cudworth Childcare Centre a reality. A beach volleyball tournament will be held sometime in the late spring and will be hosted in conjunction with the Cudworth Rec Board. Tickets for the April 29th cabaret are available by contacting the board members: Damara Wojcichowsky, Kelsey van der Gracht, Larissa Reaser (treasurer), Tyra van der Gracht (secretary), Jaime Kolla (vice-president), and Kristy Hauber (president).