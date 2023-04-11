When a developer wants to build a new neighbourhood in Ontario, they no longer need to hold a public meeting thanks to provincial law More Homes Built Faster Act.
That is unless the local municipality makes it a requirement, which is what Southwest Middlesex council decided to do at its Mar. 22 meeting.
Even without the required meeting, council still gets to approve or not proposed developments at its public meetings. There are appeal processes as well for the developers.
The public also still got to submit written comments, but requiring the public meeting allows oral submissions as well.
In annual 2022 planning report, there were three planned subdivisions on the books with 234 low-density and 52 medium density homes. One of those three is still pending approval with 52 low density homes.
Planner Stephanie Poirier said there were about 280 total homes in different approval stages.