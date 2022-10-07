Jeremiah Morrison from Lethbridge has been named one of 30 emerging Indigenous content creators to be selected for the second Telus Storyhive Indigenous Storyteller Edition.
Receiving $20,000 in production funding to create a film project, along with training, and mentorship with a distribution on Telus Optik TV, Morrison’s project will be a documentary style piece on hip hop and feature stories from local artists.
“This was a very natural thing to do, because I was getting into video production, working as a production assistant on other Storyhive productions,” said Morrison. “I was working with them, and learning alongside talented professional people who have been doing it for many years.”
Morrison’s project was picked for the connection with the city and arts, tying the culture with the music scene.
“We had an all-Indigenous selection committee,” said Shaun Cathcart, program manager for Storyhive. “What drew them to Jeremiah’s project was that it really felt like it was a really relevant story to the local community. Focusing on the local music scene, specifically hip hop. Also, he already has a lived experience to tell this story. Plus proposing an interesting blend of live action and animation, which we thought would make for a unique and strong story.”
At 32 years old, Morrison is looking to share his history with the music scene and progress to the current generation, while hoping to include those who are continuing in this music scene.
“I had an idea of showing the Indigenous hip hop scene in Lethbridge. Both from the past, the present, and future. Me and my friends have been writing, performing, and recording for about 15 years,” said Morrison. “My cousin, Keegan Kelman, is the other half of my group. He is the one that really pushed me into making music in the first place.”
The piece for Storyhive will not only give Morrison a platform for his work, but allow an opportunity for him to grow in this industry.
“A big part of this is the mentorship component. Jeremiah will be teamed up with an experienced Indigenous filmmaker to mentor him through the process. It’s not just about making a film, it’s also about taking the next steps and growing as a storyteller,” said Cathcart.
Hoping to go into production in January 2023, artists will have a year to deliver their pieces, airing on Telus Optik TV in 2024. Morrison hopes his piece can speak to the audience about the art and his message.
“Everything is about showing the next generation how they can take power into their own hands creatively and become creators. Everybody is a storyteller, it is part of our culture to tell stories. It is important to tell your story so that nobody tells it for you,” said Morrison