Unusually milder temperatures combined with aging infrastructure may best explain a six-foot-deep sinkhole that forced the shutdown of part of a rural road west of London on Friday, provincial police say.
Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to a report of damage on Fernhill Drive, between Wood Road and Poplar Hill Road, in Middlesex Centre, said Const. Jeff Hare with Middlesex OPP.
The original call was for a pothole, Hare said in a video posted to social media. "It actually looks more like a sinkhole," he said, estimating it to be six-feet long, three-feet wide and at least six-feet deep.
The hole appears near the edge of the road, a few feet away from a small stream flowing from a pipeline.
No collisions had been linked to the sinkhole, Hare said, noting the dangers it posed to drivers. The gravel around the hole is soft, he said. "My guess is it would've . . . swallowed up a vehicle."
There could be few factors to blame for the collapsed road, Hare said, noting it's likely related to the warm spell cast over the London region in recent weeks.
"'It's all the freezing and thawing and freezing and thawing. It's just like we see on our roads in the city," he said. "You see a number of potholes with the freeze-thaw that happens in this strange winter that we're having."
Fernhill Drive between Wood Road and Poplar Hill Road was to remain closed while crews repair the road. The stretch could be shuttered throughout the weekend.
It's not every day that police are called to attend a sinkhole, Hare noted.
"The county roads are all fairly old, but they maintain those roads every year, multiple times a year, to make sure that they're in good shape," he said, noting a member of Middlesex County's roads department told him that such an occurrence is rare.
"It happens as we've seen before, but this is definitely a unique situation."