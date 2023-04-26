Oliver Paipoonge, Ont. — The Founders’ Museum Pioneer Village is receiving a new name.
A staple in the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge, the museum complex will now be known as Oliver Paipoonge Heritage Park. It was announced Tuesday at the municipality’s regular council meeting.
A late item added to Tuesday’s agenda, the museum board had a unanimous vote on Monday to put it before council regarding the name change due to possible negative undertones towards Indigenous Peoples with its current moniker.
“Given the Truth and Reconciliation Commission reports in 2015 and further developments along those lines since that time, many orders of government including municipalities have been making changes in the spirit of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” said Oliver Paipoonge chief administrative officer/clerk Wayne Hanchard on Tuesday.
“One element is taking terms out of your names for certain facilities, roads, etc., that have some negative connotation toward Indigenous Peoples. Whether perceived or real, that’s what we’re doing here.
“The terms pioneer and founders were discussed and it was felt by the museum board that they need to be changed, taken out of the names.”
After a discussion by council, the resolution was carried in a quick time frame as museum personnel want to change the facility and highway signage before they open their doors on the May long weekend.
Individual buildings on the Highway 61/Gillespie Road property such as the Duke Hunt Museum and Russ’s Garage will not see their names changed.
In other council business on Tuesday, the municipality entered into a continued agreement with Ornge for air ambulance services, and amended a bylaw to allow special events in general commercial zones.
Council also appointed John MacGillivray as the municipality’s new treasurer/deputy chief administrative officer.