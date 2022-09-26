Graydon Smith, the newly elected MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, was in the Village of South River on Saturday to hear details of how an Ontario Trillium Foundation grant was able to help the Village's curling club survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the pandemic, the village was awarded $28,500 under Trillium's Community Building Fund grant.
Jeff Griffith, president of the South River Curling Club, said like so many other facilities in Ontario, the local curling club was forced to close in March 2020 because of COVID-19 and that created “a tremendous impact on its operations.”
“The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be overstated,” Griffitth said.
The curling club was among the many facilities that were able to reopen last year despite the ongoing presence of the pandemic but Griffith says the Trillium grant “allowed the club to remain open during the pandemic while providing an opportunity for local area residents to curl in a safe environment.”
Part of the grant went to offset operational expenses including utility costs incurred by the curling club during COVID.
The money also helped to pay for cleaning supplies and helped cover ongoing building maintenance during the pandemic. Further, the club was able to install several hand-sanitizing stations throughout the building to help keep the public safe once the facility reopened.
Smith told delegates at the event he was “very happy” that the Trillium grant was able to help the club with is operational costs and that as a result, the curling club is a place that remains accessible for many people.
Smith, mayor of Bracebridge before being elected MPP, is originally from the small community of Port Sydney.
“I come from a small town so I know how important grants can be,” Smith said.
“On behalf of the provincial government I am very pleased we could support this.”
South River Coun. Bill O'Hallarn, a past president of the curling club, those in attendance that the curling club had gone “through a tough couple of years because of COVID.”
“We couldn't do any fundraising or hold any bonspiels,” O'Hallarn said.
The fundraising and bonspiels bring in the cash necessary to pay for the club's ongoing operations.
O'Hallarn said the timing of the grant “was crucial” because when the club was able to reopen last year it went through a tough time getting regular curlers to return.
In fact there was about an 80 per cent reduction in membership from the pre-COVID days.
While the club normally had about 420 regular members, O'Hallarn said 2021 attracted only about 75 hardcore users.
O'Hallarn said he was very grateful for the Trillium grant and his thanks were echoed by South River Mayor Jim Coleman and Township of Machar Deputy Mayor Ron McLaren.
The South River Curling Club attracts a large number of users from Powassan to Huntsville . The facility is nearly 70 years old.
In the weeks ahead the ice will be installed at the club to get ready for the upcoming season.
Registrations for the new season will take place at the curling club the evening of Oct. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.