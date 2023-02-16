Eganville – Truck drivers will soon be diverted off two popular detours in Bonnechere Valley as council agreed to a recommendation to block truck traffic on Bruce Street in Eganville and Spring Creek Road in the former Grattan Township.
“Trucks don’t realize how steep the hill is on Bruce Street and they get stuck,” Works Superintendent Jason Zohr told council last Tuesday. “My suggestion would be to put a no-truck route on it.”
While this would keep the big trucks from driving up the hill, it would not prohibit smaller trucks, he explained.
“You can still have deliveries there,” he said.
Councillor Merv Buckwald said it appears truckers are using the Bruce Street Hill as a shortcut on their way through Eganville.
Mr. Zohr said it is becoming a problem and there have been several that have broken down there or been stuck so it is an issue for all traffic.
“One blew the transmission out of the truck,” he said. “He was blocking Bruce and Highway 60. He was stranded.”
Councillor John Epps asked if it was the steep grade by the Granary Restaurant which was the problem.
Mr. Zohr said it was.
“There is a lot more traffic because of the re-routing on Google,” he said.
Councillor Brent Patrick said having the signage in place and a by-law would notify truckers this section is closed to big trucks.
Mr. Zohr said they should get an agreement with North Algona Wilberforce since part of the road continues into that township where it is known as Letts Cemetery Road. He said the larger trucks could avoid the steep hill if they know about it coming the other way.
“They can go down Snowdrifters,” he noted.
CAO Annette Gilchrist said when she was working at Admaston/Bromley Township they brought in a by-law not allowing truck traffic on Opeongo Road in the township, even though it is allowed on other parts of the road in other townships.
“The MTO enforces it,” she said.
The truck drivers learn the routes and eventually they stop going there, she noted.
“We can prepare a by-law for our portion,” she said. “We can reach out to NAW and hopefully they will agree.”
‘No truck route’ is signed and would be signed in the township boundary. If NAW also agrees they would sign their portion of the road, she said.
“NAW shares three very improatnt approaches to our community,” noted Coun. Epps.
Coun. Patrick asked what size truck would be restricted and Mr. Zohr said it would be the large trucks over 11,000 pounds.
“It is not municipal trucks or fire trucks or milk trucks,” he said.
“You are talking tractor-trailers,” Coun. Buckwald noted.
Mr. Zohr said this is an issue which needs to be dealt with.
“Last year was really bad; there were six that were stuck,” he said.
One slid back and hit the hydro pole, which was quite dangerous, he added.
The other road he is concerned about is Spring Creek Road where big trucks are doing a detour, many of them hauling logs to the Heideman sawmill on Foymount Road. Many are going to the lumber yard nearby.
“They are beating the crap out of that road,” he said. “They are not listening to half loads.”
Restricting the heavy truck traffic there will help preserve the road, he said.
Council agreed to the recommendations and a by-law will be prepared.