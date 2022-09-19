A $1.9-million revamp is on the way for Wallaceburg's Murray Street Bridge. The project — expected to take approximately five months — will be undertaken by Landform Civil Infrastructures.
Work by the Hamilton-based company is expected to begin after Oct. 15. Until that date, the municipality is required to keep its lift bridges operational to accommodate larger watercraft.
The rehabilitation will address rust and corrosion problems, along with work on some of the structure's concrete.
Built in 1974, the four-lane bridge sees an average of 10,600 vehicles per day of which 10 to 25 per cent is truck traffic.