A Beaver Harbour resident is highly disappointed with Elections NB's recent notice mix-up and is requesting a retraction with an apology in her mailbox.
Donna Marr was one among the 260,000 New Brunswickers that received the wrong election notices during the recent error made by Elections NB. On Oct. 5, the electoral body put out a press release stating that they had an accidental exchange in the "name of files sent to the vendor who printed the content and packaged the envelopes" for them.
“The mistake, introduced after the files were sent to the supplier, was not caught by us during the proofing process,” said Chief Electoral Officer Kim Poffenroth in the release.
Some communities that are having elections in November were sent a no-election message, while those not having elections received the opposite, the release said, also adding that the correct information about the upcoming local government elections on Nov. 28 can be accessed via the Elections NB website or through the "daily newspapers and flyer bags" that people receive.
Marr, 63, said that these fixes to the incorrect information don't sound reasonable to her and neither does the electoral body's justification. According to her, the residents of Beaver Harbour are mostly seniors and not everyone has internet or reads the newspaper.
"There's a lot of people that don't talk to other people," she said, adding that she found that many residents were upset about the whole situation when she went to the post office.
"The only way I get information, the same as everybody else in my community, is through my mailbox and the correction should be given the same way."
Marr said for the first couple of days whoever she spoke to was in the same boat due to not having a computer. She said she learned about the correction through a friend in Blacks Harbour after a child in her family went on the computer.
"A simple read out of it, someone to read it before it is mailed, you don't just put it from a computer into people's boxes, all the information should be verified especially when it's the provincial government," she said. "This should have been double-checked and triple-checked to make sure everything was correct."
Paul Harpelle, a spokesperson for Elections NB said in an email to the Telegraph-Journal that the electoral body has already advertised the correct information through several mediums including radio ads, digital ads, social media and media interviews and encourages the public to find the complete list of communities having elections on the Elections NB website.
Marr said she expects them "to put out another printout saying 'Elections New Brunswick is very, very sorry, for what was accidentally ... printed on the first Elections New Brunswick thing you received, check your voter information.'"
"We looked into the idea of sending a second mailout, but were advised that envelopes are on a four month back order due to a global supply shortage," Harpelle wrote in the email, "we also looked at sending out an unaddressed postcard to people living in those areas having an election and were unable to find a company that had available press time, or could do the project in time for it to be delivered in time."
The residents living in the areas having an election will receive their voter information cards providing them the details about "where and when they can vote," in mid-November, his email further stated, also adding that "the Chief Electoral Officer has publicly apologized on multiple occasions for the mix-up in the pre-election mailer."