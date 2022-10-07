In this series about the properties that belong to you, the taxpayer of the Township of Uxbridge, so far we’ve discussed our community halls, libraries and museum, as well as all the outdoor recreation spaces with which the municipality is blessed. But in addition to the eight restored buildings at the Historical Centre, the Township owns three other buildings of significant heritage value; two of them at opposite ends of downtown, the third set in the rolling hills on the way north to Leaskdale.
The Uxbridge Music Hall: This well-equipped theatre at 16 Main Street South is the oldest of the three, built in 1902 to house not just concerts and other community events, but as the town’s government centre as well. Until a few years ago, it had a long-term tenant, the Uxbridge Dance Academy, but now is rented exclusively in the short term to a variety of performing arts groups. Unlike the similar Town Hall in Port Perry, the Music Hall has no fixed seating on the main floor, meaning it can continue to host one-off events like wedding receptions.
There is an advisory board to assist the Township in planning for future improvements, as well as a part-time technical manager, paid on an hourly basis, who ensures the building’s sound and lighting systems are properly used and well-maintained. In addition to paying rent on the space, users must apply a surcharge on tickets, which goes toward a fund for improvements.
The Township budgeted about $90,000 for the Music Hall in 2022, expecting to receive about half of that back in rental fees.
The Railway Station: Our “witch’s-hat” station, so often used as a set for historical films and television shows, was opened in 1904 by the Grand Trunk Railway. The primary user, the York Durham Heritage Railway (YDHR), leases the train station from the Township and covers all the utilities. The YDHR has greatly expanded its programming over the last several years, and has its own staff, both paid and volunteer, to manage its activities. It’s important to note that the Township owns only the station; the train cars are owned by YDHR, and the tracks by Metrolinx out of Toronto.
The Township budgeted about $29,000 to maintain the station this year, expecting to recover about two thirds of that in rentals.
The station received substantial damage to roof and windows during the May 21 tornado. Because of its heritage character, replacement windows and shingles can be difficult to source; it’s expected that repairs will be completed next spring.
The Thomas Foster Memorial: It’s safe to say that not many municipalities include a majestic mausoleum (it’s one of the largest in North America) on their roster of properties. To cut a fascinating history short, the memorial, about 10 minutes north of town on Conc. 7 (Reg. Rd. 1), was built during the Great Depression by a former mayor of Toronto with roots in the Leaskdale area. Foster built it as a memorial to his late wife and daughter; on his death in 1945, he joined them inside, and ownership was transferred to a trust company.
After years of neglect, the building was taken over by the Township in 1992, at the instigation of a volunteer group called the Friends of the Foster, which continues to play a large role in fundraising and programming of events (including a popular Friday night concert series from spring through fall). A note that the Friends would very much like to swell their diminishing ranks; see their website for how you can help.
The Township undertook a refurbishment of the roof recently, and has a number of major improvements planned, including painting of the interior domes and repairs to the exterior stonework. An improvement fund of $10,000 is set aside every year. In 2022, about $50,000 was budgeted for the care of this unique building, of which only a tenth is expected to be recovered through rentals or donations.
Caring for the Departed: Although the Township owns the Memorial, it does not own the cemetery beside it, nor any of the other major ones in the municipality. Cemeteries are usually administered by a volunteer board, or a particular church congregation. Sometimes an older cemetery will be “abandoned” for various reasons. Under the provincial Cemeteries Act, ownership of the cemetery then reverts to the municipality. There are a handful of such grounds in Uxbridge; the Township parks department cuts the grass regularly, and does other minor maintenance, or contracts this responsibility to a third party.