The Town of Grimsby is kicking off its fall fitness series with six new classes and an emphasis on mind-body wellness and the social side of staying active.
The fall fitness programs start at varying dates between the end of September and the start of October, and typically last until November or December. Activities are divided between the Livingston Activity Centre and the Peach King Centre.
Teresa Connon, fitness co-ordinator at the town of Grimsby, said that many of the programs focus on the connection between mind and body wellness, which is becoming more popular as people understand how important it is for well-being.
That was echoed by the various fitness instructors who lead classes.
Mackenzie Savoie, who teaches a number of classes, stressed the importance of flexibility and stretching to the mind-body connection.
“If I had to encourage someone to invest in themselves regarding stretch and flexibility, I would say ‘stretch your mind and body to expand your soul to find that mind-body connection,’ ” she said.
“Your body will thank you.”
Elizabeth Huber, who focuses on yoga, said that the practice can really help people take care of their mental health as it allows them to practise self-care.
“(Yoga allows us to) rest and digest, especially in the challenging times we’re living in,” she said.
In addition to the focus on mind-body wellness, there is an emphasis on the social aspect of fitness programs, especially since that was absent during the pandemic.
“(The social aspect) is what we missed the most,” said Shirley Durfey, who leads the group fitness sessions.
The instructors said that working out with others not only motivates individuals, but added to a sense of community.
“It’s one of the most important aspects of well-being,” said Connon.
The classes are designed to complement each other, including the Zumba class, which is a mix of exercise and dance, with classes set to Latin rhythms such as salsa, merengue, reggaetón, cumbia and soca.
Instructor Anna Peroni Antolovich said that the exercise was great for releasing endorphins. “You can’t not smile when you do Zumba,” she said.
Connon said that, coming out of the pandemic, there is an increased demand for in-person classes rather than virtual classes which exploded in popularity during the pandemic.
“We’re so excited to be open again,” she said.
For a list of courses, and to register, visit https://bit.ly/3DHgcAL, or call the Livingston Activity Centre at 905-309-2075 or the Peach King Centre at 905-945-1288.