On July 19 the Enchant Fire Department responded to an incident where an individual was trapped within an industrial facility.
“Due to the nature of the incident, the Enchant Fire Department requested assistance from the Vauxhall Fire Department and the MD of Taber Fire Department,” Brandon Bougie, Regional Deputy Fire Chief and Deputy Director of Emergency Management, said.
Bougie said that when the fire crews arrived, they located the victim and worked diligently alongside EMS to assist and treat them. They did this, Bougie said, while waiting for STARS Critical Care Air Ambulance to arrive.
When STARS arrived, the patient was transported to Foothills Medical Centre.
“The patient suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover,” Bougie said. “The MD of Taber Regional Fire Services would like to thank all the emergency services agencies and bystanders who assisted with this rescue effort. Having many well-trained personnel made rescue operations run smoothly and efficiently.”
Workplace accidents can be prevented, says Bougie.
“The MD of Taber Regional Fire Services would also like to remind the public to continue to follow safe work practices at their job and not become complacent. The best way to combat a critical incident is to prevent and control hazards before they occur.”