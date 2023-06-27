A pair of Blenheim-area women who became best friends when they rode the bus together in high school are the inspiration behind Chatham-Kent's inaugural SheLeads conference.
The volunteer-driven full-day women's event, to be held July 8 at the Chatham Capitol Theatre, will feature keynote speakers, panels and 24 breakout workshops led by local female leaders and entrepreneurs.
Some of the topics to be covered include equity, diversity and inclusion; imposter syndrome; and overcoming burnout.
Founders Randi Bokor Caron and Dr. Erin TeWinkel ND, who both returned in recent years to Chatham-Kent after careers in the GTA, have each been empowered by attending events for women in the big city.
They want to bring that experience to the women of Chatham-Kent.
"My roots were always in C-K," said Bokor Caron, who runs a family-owned automotive parts business. "I knew I was going to end up back here."
TeWinkel also stayed close to her origins in South Kent, returning often before coming back to be near family and friends for good in 2020.
Even when they moved away, the synchronous bond between the two remained strong. In Toronto, Bokor Caron and TeWinkel found themselves randomly working within one block of each other. The friendship continued and each served as bridesmaids in the other's weddings.
Both founders decided they wanted to be catalysts for change and conceived of the idea of starting the SheLeads conference after having "many conversations" with remarkable women throughout the community.
"I decided I was not going to be a passive member of the community," Bokor Caron added. "I was going to be an active member of the community."
TeWinkel, a naturopathic doctor, concurs with her friend.
"Since moving back to C-K in 2020, we realized how many amazing women are in this community, and we knew if we could bring these women together, we could really move mountains," she added.
The two have decided to keep the cost of the event low to make it accessible to all. The recommended fee is $20, with attendees encouraged to pay what they can. Any surplus funds will be donated to the JoLynn Deprez Athletic Fund, which is managed by the Chatham-Kent Community Foundation.
Deprez was a friend of both women since high school. A passionate athlete, she passed away a year-and-a-half ago. Funds raised in her honour will be used to support local youth in sport.
Local entrepreneur Stephanie Simmons has agreed to emcee the event, which will kick off with a keynote address. The day will conclude with a fashion show organized by local retailers.
Suni Creative Co. owner Elizabeth Suni, marketing director for the event, said she got involved because of SheLeads "commitment to inclusivity.
"Amazing things can be accomplished when the women of our community get together," Suni explained, adding it gives her "goosebumps" when she pictures women coming together to uplift one another.
Sponsors for SheLeads include Suni Creative Co.; Tech Trailers and Main Street Credit Union.
For more information on the event access SheLeadsCk.com online.