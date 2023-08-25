NORTH PERTH – At its Aug. 14 meeting, North Perth council hosted a delegation from Maitland Conservation (MC, previously MVCA) regarding a general update from the organization.
Coun. Matt Duncan who also serves as chair of the board for MC, introduced the delegation to council.
“The purpose of our presentation tonight is to update council on all the activities the MVCA is undertaking to improve the health of watersheds located within MVCA’s area of jurisdiction. Our vision – working for a healthy environment,” started Duncan.
“Number two, MVCA’s mission is providing leadership to protect and enhance local water forestry and soil resources.”
Duncan then turned the presentation over to Phil Beard, general manager, secretary and treasurer for MC to highlight the major activities they are working on in 2023.
Beard began discussing the map of MC’s area of jurisdiction. Approximately 78 per cent of the land in the watershed is used for agriculture and 16 per cent is used in forest, the rest being waterways.
“So, we’re fortunate in this watershed to have some of the most productive farmland in all of Ontario. We also have some of the finest hardwood forests in Ontario. The Maitland River is considered one of the best smallmouth bass rivers in southwestern Ontario. And the Lake Huron shoreline is highly valued for recreation and tourism. These are all natural assets that help sustain the prosperity in the Maitland watershed and they’re also the foundation of our life-support system, along with clean air and a stable climate,” explained Beard.
He then touched on some of the MC’s service areas.
“So in terms of watershed stewardship, we’re focused on restoring natural areas and floodplains, river valleys and along water courses. And there’s over 6,500 hectares of floodplain river-valleys to be stored as natural areas. And 1,300 kilometres of stream buffers to establish in the watershed,” stated Beard.
Beard went on to discuss some of the key adaptations that need to be made to counteract a changing climate.
“We’re working with the agricultural community to incorporate some important changes to farming systems. Hotter, dryer and longer summers are increasing the risk of intense rainfall events and warmer weather winters means there’s an increased risk of soil and nutrients to be washed off the land and into water courses… Two of the key changes that we are encouraging to help keep soil and nutrients on the land are the installation of rural stormwater management systems, which help to slow the runoff, spread it out and allow it to sink into the ground. The second is cover crops, they help reduce the risk of soil and nutrients from being washed away during the winter months,” explained Beard.
Next, Beard discussed the forest health assessment underway for their jursidication.
“In terms of watershed health, we’re presently doing a forest health assessment, and forests are an integral part of the health of the watershed… What we’ve learned from our assessment, the health of our forests are at risk. Forests are losing the ability to maintain their health, due to the level of stress and disturbance that’s occurring. Twenty per cent of the standing trees were found to be dead in the plots that we surveyed.”
These deaths are due to invasive insects, like the emerald ash borer, invasive plants, like periwinkle, and other factors that include the removal of forests.
“Over 200 hectares or (almost) 500 acres of forest have been removed since 2015 across the watershed,” said Beard.
MC’s next step is to work with landowners and counties in the forest sector to determine how they can improve the health of the forests.
“These are unprecedented challenges. That will not be resolved quickly or easily,” expressed Beard.
He continued on the presentation by discussing the continued work on the Middle Maitland Restoration project.
MC is also working with “a number of companies and municipalities to identify ways each of us can reduce the use of fossil fuels and to sequester carbon by planting trees, shrubs and wildflowers.”
Beard then talked about the MC’s conservation areas that are within their jurisdiction.
“Turning now to our conservation areas, over the past three years, people across the watershed have rediscovered the value of spending time in nature. Our conservation areas have experienced a significant increase in use by the public for walking, fishing, hiking, bird watching, camping, canoeing and picnicking. To help accommodate the increase in use and improve the experience for the public, we’ve been gradually improving the infrastructure to our conservation areas.”
The Galbraith Conservation Area, which was recently leased by the municipality, was then discussed, as Beard explained that “the members (of MC) would like to thank North Perth council for supporting or helping us find a way to keep this area in the public hands and for use by the public.”
Further, MC is currently doing a flood plain mapping update for Listowel, in which the base mapping has been updated with the draft flood plain mapping to be completed by March 2024.
Mayor Todd Kasenberg began the discussion following the conclusion of Beard’s presentation by asking questions regarding forest health in the municipality.
“We definitely have to make some major changes and it’s great to see North Perth being a leader in terms of being part of the carbon footprint initiative and some of the other things that you’re doing here. But we’ve got a long way to go,” explained Beard.
Finally, when asked what municipalities can do to aid in this climate change endeavor, Beard responded that there is a need for “federal and provincial governments to invest in municipalities and conservation authorities so that we can build the programs we need, instead of trying to adapt the programs they give us.”