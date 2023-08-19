Earlier this year, Council asked staff to look at services which come out of the general tax levy but don’t benefit the general population.
A general review was done by each department and staff found a number of new fees to implement for services done by municipal employees for the public. As well, a number of fee increases were recommended.
These were presented Aug. 2 and approved by council to be adopted into the bylaw.
Two new fees will add to costs of holding licenced events, whether charitable or private. A new fee of $100 will apply to liquor licence applications for the municipal time for its part in the paperwork. Further, a new fee of $200 will be added for noise exemption requests for staff time to review and bring a report to council.
However, staff noted that a Special Event recognition already includes a partial noise exemption until mid-evening.
In planning, there will now be a fee of $500 to calculate Minimum Distance Separation. Also, a pre-consultation charge of $500 will now be applied to people whether or not they own the property they are looking to develop.
In Environmental Services, an annual tipping fee for an extra waste bin will be $250. New fees of $5 each will apply to a trailer weight check and for a front-end bin replacement key.
Staff time to clean up illegal dumping will be billed at $75 per hour plus supplies.
Staff recommended starting to charge $250 for tile drain applications. The report noted that there had not been applications in recent years, but as interest rates change, they may come forward. (For some time, interest has been below the rate set for loans under the tile drainage act.)
Another new fee was put forward of $250 for an early repayment of a tile drainage loan, which staff noted was a time burden for paperwork.
Tax certificates are requested by lawyers for property sales. With about 275 requested annually, staff recommend increasing from $50 to $75 and adding almost $7,000 to revenue. The new charge was based on the fee in other municipalities.
A doubling of the fee is to take place – from $250 to $500 over the actual costs – for registering a tax arrears certificate against a property. With some 15 in the process right now, staff noted that a higher fee may motivate tax payment before the process eats up staff time.
The charge for when a final tax sale is reached will change from costs plus $150 to costs plus $1,000.
Line Fence appeals now have a set fee of $200, and will change to follow the current fee in the provincial legislation, which staff notes is now at $376.
When the municipality takes on work to repair or demolish due to property standards violation, a fee of $500 will be added to the actual cost, to compensate for costs in finding a contractor to do the work.
Fees for a new scattering gardens were set at: Interment Rights - $300; Care and Maintenance $45 (required to be 15% of rights cost or $30, whichever is greater), Scattering Fee - $100. Memorialization: actual costs. The report did not give a specific reason for those costs, but in many cases, it was noted that fees in other municipalities were consulted.
The report also notes some items that still away review. Among these: present Special Events application fees don’t cover costs. There is no present fee for rental of outdoor spaces like ball fields or pavilions. Arena and hall rental fees require a full review, the report said.