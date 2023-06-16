Board-er Games participants have been waiting for half a year to hear back from the Ministry about whether the program will receive funding or if they will be shut down permanently.
Project Manager Barb Duguay said she received an invitation to attend a Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) reception where Minister Greg Rickford will be making an announcement this week.
The event was held at Seven Generations College in Fort Frances on June 13.
Duguay has been working remotely from Winnipeg for the Valley Adult Learning Association (VALA) for the past year and plans to send a team member to take her place at the NOHFC event.
“We're hoping that we'll hear something and maybe get back up and running, but you don't know,” she said. “I thought maybe it was interesting that he sent me a special invitation.”
A press release from the Ministry of Northern Development released June 13 noted that the Ontario government is providing more than $890,000 through NOHFC to five economic development projects in the Rainy River District.
"This investment will improve municipal and recreational infrastructure, expand company operations, and create employment in Northwestern Ontario," the press release stated.
The five projects that will recieve funding from NOHFC include:
The NOHFC has invested in around 5,633 projects in Northern Ontario since June 2018, creating or sustaining over 8,930 jobs, the press release stated.
Nicole LePine, a former participant and social media manager for Board-er Games, posted regularly on their Facebook page for the community to reach out to Rickford about the program’s closure.
“I’ve asked about whether I should keep posting or if there were any updates but I haven’t heard anything,” she said. “I went to VALA the other week and everything had to be out of the building because we didn’t have the money for rent so we don’t have any equipment from before.”
Despite the program's closure, many former participants have been settling in new jobs thanks to the skills gained through Board-er Games.
23 out of 30 participants have received jobs recently, said Duguay. “They would have gotten these jobs just recently during the time that they were at Board-er Games.”
Seeing the success of the work skills training and development program, and the need for more support for individuals with disabilities, Duguay said she is crossing her fingers in hopes that the program will continue to run.
She had applied for funding from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development late last year but received no notice, causing the centre to officially shut down on March 19, 2023, due to their inability to cover operational expenses.