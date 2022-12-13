West Nipissing council has awarded a contract for $226,900 for some significant HVAC upgrades to the Town Hall. Five bidders submitted in mid-November, and Bernard Rochefort Limited was awarded the work. The money was set aside in the 2022 community services capital budget.
What’s on deck? A roof top HVAC unit serving the Fire Department section of the building will be replaced, and a new air conditioning unit will be installed in the main floor Information Technology room within Town Hall.
Rounding out the contract involved the installation of seven new humidifiers within the space occupied by Statistics Canada to keep those stats fresh. “The federal government has very stringent requirements” regarding humidity levels, explained West Nipissing’s chief administrative officer, Jay Barbeau, and “they are adding these to leases” soon.
These new humidifiers “will meet their needs,” Barbeau said, which means the municipality can continue to lease the space to the federal government.
