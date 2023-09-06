Renfrew -- Although it was a warm August day, the main street of Renfrew featured close to 200 people dressed as though it was a cool November 11.
The residents and visitors joined various Royal Canadian Legion members from around the area and staged a mock Remembrance Day ceremony video.
It was part of filming a special Remembrance Day commercial to air on most Canadian networks beginning in late October.
The film crew, commissioned by the Royal Canadian Legion, arrived in Renfrew around 7 o'clock in the morning on August 30 and met with several Legion members from Zone G7 branches prior to filming.
There were Legion members from Petawawa, Cobden, Eganville and Renfrew and together they marched from the Renfrew Legion to the Cenotaph War Memorial at Low Square, home of the town's municipal office.
Although originally scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., the parade started shortly after 7:30 as several residents and visitors also arrived early. The director decided to take advantage of a crowd of close to 200 people and he signaled members to begin the parade early.
Led by the historic Renfrew Highland Pipes and Drums, the parade left the Legion and marched two blocks to Low Square where the cenotaph has been a mainstay of Renfrew since 1931.
The tall granite cenotaph in front of the town hall was a gift from Thomas Andrew Low, local entrepreneur, Member of Parliament and federal cabinet minister. He originally paid to have the square turned into a park in 1918, then commissioned the cenotaph, which was dedicated in 1931, just months after his death. A small plaque is dedicated to Low for his contribution to the town. The Renfrew Great War Memorial was designed by Richard Hubert Millson & Cecil Burgess.
Originally it listed the men who died in the Great War and some of the key battles, later the names of those who died in WWII and the Korean War were added.
Rev. Bruce Ferguson, president of the Renfrew Legion, was thrilled with the day and said the people of Renfrew put on a display of pride and patriotism.
"When we received a phone call last month from Central Command informing us that our town was chosen for the commercial, I was ecstatic," he said. "The main reason the film crew chose Renfrew is the incredible design of our war memorial. As well, Renfrew provides that authentic hometown look they were seeking. The 1931 design was quite similar to the memorial at Vimy Ridge and it really is one of a kind."
As the parade made its way to the grounds of the memorial, Rev. Ferguson stood alone at a podium and instead of the customary lone bugler or local high school band, Rev. Ferguson played music from a stereo system and it provided the accompanying music.
Local Member of Parliament (Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke) Cheryl Gallant was invited to lay the first wreath on behalf of the Government of Canada. She was followed by Renfrew Mayor Tom Sidney who escorted Tena Miller, 2nd Vice-President, Renfrew Legion. Mayor Sidney had the honour of placing a wreath on behalf of the town.
The ceremony, which included about 200 spectators wearing jackets, long pants and some with mittens and hats, lasted abut 20 minutes before Rev. Ferguson concluded the ceremonies by thanking all those in attendance for recognizing the significance of the event.
As the film crew packed up and members of the Renfrew Highland Pipes and Drum Band put their instruments back in their cases, Rev. Ferguson could only smile when asked how the event went.
"It exceeded all my expectations," he said. "I am so proud of everyone here today and the best thing is the fact the rain held off. Look around, it is a dark morning so when the commercial begins airing next month, those watching will think it was actually filmed in November. The only thing missing was snow, but we can do without that for a while."