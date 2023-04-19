Pembroke – The Gala Auction for the St. Joseph’s Community Food Bank capital campaign had a successful and very fun kick-off on Saturday afternoon, raising $40,000.
“The generous residents of Pembroke filled Germania Hall to support the project by bidding on 35 original paintings from artist Barbara Blackstein,” Rene Lachapelle, the president of the food bank and superintendent of operations, said in gratitude.
With a silent auction of paintings around the room and a live auction of 10 paintings, there was an opportunity to bid for a piece of original art and support a good cause at the same time. There was also an opportunity to donate to the campaign without participating in the auction and this generated the largest amount of funds with many donations coming in during the days before the auction started.
Mr. Lachapelle was very pleased at the response to the capital campaign, which the food bank entitled “Let’s Build Better.” He noted having a special kick-off event is something which the food bank volunteers and supporters had been anticipating because the need to replace the aging food bank is dire.
“We have been waiting months, years for this memorable moment,” he said. “Today is a noticeably big leap in this journey where St. Joseph’s Community Food Bank is anticipating a new look, a new way of operation, a new way of cooperation.”
As he welcomed the guests, he pointed out the event would not have been possible without the contributions of Mrs. Blackstein in donating her art and her husband, Fred, who was described as “the organizing and motivating force behind so many important initiatives in the Valley.”
He also recognized Jay McLaren, who led the food bank in the development of the strategic plan and the detailed planning for the building project. He is also president of the Kiwanis Club and there were many Kiwanians helping out as well.
“We are most thankful to those who donate to the food bank on an ongoing basis,” Mr. Lachapelle added. “We could not continue to provide this essential service without your valuable contributions of food and money.
“Finally, our dedicated volunteers are our greatest asset in getting food to those who need it,” he said. “Many thanks for the hours of work you put in and for your commitment to the values of the food bank.”
The food bank was established to deal with food insecurity in the 1980s, he said. At the time, the Salvation Army had an emergency food bank, but they did not have the resources to serve all those who needed help.
“Mary and Terry McCann were the driving force behind the creation of the food bank, but they brought in, amongst others, the Salvation Army, the Kiwanis Club, the Kinsmen Club, a multi-denominational church group and a variety of private supporters,” Mr. Lachapelle said. “The doors opened on January 7, 1986. Our volunteers have operated this registered charity for the last 37 years out of rented facilities at the Holy Name Church Annex.
“Our food bank was part of a national movement started in the 1980s,” he said. “There was always an expectation that food banks were temporary initiatives established as stopgap measures until the economy improved and more social supports were created by government.”
However, food insecurity in Canada continues to grow at an alarming rate, he said. In Pembroke, for example, the food bank provided approximately 45,000 meals in 2018. By the end of 2022, this had increased to over 100,000 meals.
“These growth patterns are the same across the country and many food banks are at the breaking point,” he said. “We have been fortunate that the people of Pembroke have been extremely generous and the increase in the level of individual donations is keeping us afloat.”
Other than fixed administrative costs like phones, rent and bookkeeping, monetary donations have been used almost exclusively to buy food, he said. As well, there is a dedicated core of about 60 volunteers who donate their labour to operate the food bank.
“The biggest problem facing us today is inadequate operational space,” he said. “We are still operating in the same space, with the same layout we started with 37 years ago. We need to put money into our infrastructure to give us adequate warehousing and administrative space in order to create a safe working environment.”
At the moment, there is a shortage of 1,000 square feet of warehousing and administrative space. The bookkeeper works out of a broom closet. Freezers need to be replaced. As well, storage and operational spaces are on two levels, so it is a challenging environment.
“Last month, one of our elderly volunteers was hospitalized as she fell in a cramped work space,” Mr. Lachapelle said. “Another issue is that many of our food shipments are palletized. Because we can’t offload pallets directly into the food bank, we have to dismantle the pallets and carry the freight in by hand.”
The food bank has gone through a major planning exercise over the past two years to decide on space and equipment requirements and the best option is to build a suitable facility, he said. Blueprints on display showed the vision which comes at a cost of over $1million.
“In the end, we may not be able to raise that kind of money over a five-year period, so we continue to explore options such as renovating, or leasing alternate space and then renovating,” he said. “We will be guided by the amount of money the community is able to contribute and we will choose the option that gives us the best value for the available funding.”
The live auction was conducted by auctioneers Bob Sweet, Ed Jacyno, Jay McLaren and Ken Lovely. The event was also sponsored by Mulvihill Drug Mart.
Related to the Artist
Mr. Blackstein, who was the MC for the afternoon, said he was especially pleased to be related to the artist who donated the original works for the auction. He said the paintings were all marked down 60 percent from the price they would have sold for at a gallery and the bids would start there.
“One way or another, this is your chance to own some fine art,” he said.
The paintings on auction included a great variety of works including watercolour, acrylic, oil and a few pastels. For the live auction a bit of background information was presented on the different pieces.
The showpiece which began the afternoon bidding was of a logging team of the late Peter Hawkins and his heavy horses. Their farm is in the Micksburg area. His wife, Lois, and son, Cole, were there for the auction and were the successful bidders of the painting.
“Barbara would follow the heavy horsemen around,” Mr. Blackstein said. “She would go with her sketch pad and camera. This is the result.”
Other paintings included many street scenes in Pembroke, berry picking in the Valley, nature scenes and portraits of people participating in Valley life.
He said before the auction began many businesses and individuals had reached out with support and donations.
“We are sitting on the better part of $30,000 and that is without the proceeds of today,” he said.
For example, one business donated $5,000 as well as pet food because rising costs are making it hard for people to choose whether to feed themselves or their pets, he said.
Following the auction Mr. Blackstein said all the paintings sold, except two, and the dollar amount in total was very close to what would have been the proceeds if sold in a gallery. As well, people can keep donating to the capital fund campaign or purchase one of the two paintings, he stressed.
Pembroke Mayor Ron Gervais brought greetings on behalf of the city, noting he was pleased to see how the community came out in full force to support this worthy cause.
“The food bank is the highest in my priority,” he said. “If a person does not have a place to live, food to eat, they perish. Clearly, you recognize the same need and the worthy cause.”