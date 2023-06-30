The University of Guelph, Ridgetown Campus has partnered with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent to create a public art project that will be displayed at the college upon completion.
The project will reflect the inclusive and one-of-a-kind experience of being a student at the Ridgetown Campus.
“Ridgetown Campus delivers a unique experience for students; we are a small campus that offers world-class programs,” said Brett Shepherd, Director of Ridgetown Campus. “This exciting initiative provides students to leave a legacy and shape the campus for students today and into the future.”
The nature of the project and the level of student involvement will be determined when the new semester begins in the fall.
“We’ll involve the students in the project whenever we can, but we’re not quite that far in the planning and execution,” said Liz Meidlinger, Manager, Communications and Advancement at Ridgetown Campus. “We’re looking forward to having a lot of creative pieces in the planning come together in the fall when the students get back and the implementation sometime next spring.”
The project is funded by a 10-year, $10-million investment made by Hydro One Networks Inc. in a community support agreement with the municipality as a part of the company’s transmission infrastructure expansion.
The partnership, which was announced last October, led to the municipality creating a Ward Funding Program where each Chatham-Kent Councillor receives $25,000 annually to apply to projects they believe are priorities in their ward. The mayor will have $125,000 to be allotted annually for projects anywhere in Chatham-Kent. The Ward Funding Program specifically targets recreation, art and culture projects.
Funding for the Ridgetown Campus project comes from portions of East Kent Councillor John Wright and Mayor Darrin Canniff’s allotment of the ward program.
“It’s an art and culture project, and that’s what this (funding) is for,” said Wright, who has formed a committee to review funding opportunities in East Kent.
Canniff said he is looking forward to the project’s launch in September.
“We are excited to work with University of Guelph, Ridgetown Campus students to create a meaningful and unique public art piece that celebrates life-long learning and the campus’ continued leadership in our agriculture community,” Canniff said. “Public art has the power to inspire, engage, and connect people in ways that transcend language, culture, and background.”
“It is a reflection of our community’s values, culture and identity and serves as a visual reminder of our shared experiences and aspirations,” said Canniff.
Shepherd said the project is timely as it falls in line with the Ridgetown Campus’ centennial.
“As we celebrate our 100th anniversary, expressing our plant, animal, environmental, and sustainability achievements through public art is a perfect way to build awareness of our campus and fulfill our promise to improve the world growing around us,” said Shepherd.
When completed, the public art piece will be a permanent installation for the community to enjoy.