Clogged emergency rooms have become the norm across Canada, but the crisis seemed to reach new heights Monday when patients at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s witnessed nurses telling them to contact their government members.
In an apparent response, Eastern Health announced Tuesday it’s expanding the hours of its walk-in clinic on Mundy Pond Road.
“In a packed waiting room at HSC just now, nurse begs a very full waiting room and hallways full of very sick people on stretchers to please write their MHAs and beg them to fix this,’ St. John’s resident Robyn LeGrow wrote on her Twitter account. “They’re not listening to nurses. If you’re not actively dying, you’re not being seen.”
That was at 7:30. By 8 p.m., LeGrow said patients were being told the hospital was about to shut down beds.
“A man is violently vomiting into a salt beef bucket. Older folks being taken off stretchers and put in waiting room in PJs, no shoes,” she wrote.
A few people attached to empty IV bags were stuck in the hallway by the ambulance door that kept opening and closing.
“I’ve been here since 3 p.m. and have listened to people screaming in pain all around me in the waiting room,” she said.
“It’s gotten much worse in the six months since the last visit.”
Many hospitals in the province have to reduce services over the summer as staff go on holidays, but regional health authorities have been issuing almost daily notices of temporary emergency shutdowns over the past few months, and the stream of notices has not abated.
In a September news release, Eastern Health pleaded with residents not to come to the Health Sciences and St. Clare’s emergency rooms for non-emergency medical issues.
“Patients with non-life-threatening medical needs are asked to strongly consider if an emergency room is needed and should only go if all other options are considered,” the release said.
Those other options include visiting a primary health provider, going to a walk-in or primary health clinic or calling 811 for health advice or experiencing a mental health crisis as alternatives.
Staff defeated
Speaking with The Telegram Tuesday morning, LeGrow said she was amazed by the response her post received, including messages from health workers who were on the frontlines.
“I have been to Caribbean hospitals where they have one doctor on the island, and it was better managed than (this),” she said. “And it’s not the staff. I also got to see the staff being mandated for another 12 hours, after already being there for 12 hours and not having enough time to have any food. And to see them walk away after being mandated — just, like, the defeat. … If I was a health care worker, I don’t think I’d put up with that.”
LeGrow, who was accompanying an ailing relative, said patients who needed IVs were lined up in the hallway where ambulances arrived.
“They had IVs that had been long depleted of anything in the bags for hours. We asked three times to see if they could replenish the bags or unhook them. Nobody got unhooked until they were discharged,” she said.
“A lot of people who were being taken in in an ambulance arriving in their pajamas and their stocking feet, being transferred immediately into a wheelchair and being pushed into a waiting room. If you weren’t intubated or on some sort of life-saving machinery or that sort of thing, you were going into the waiting room.”
The waiting room had no seats available, she said. One woman in a chair was on the verge of passing out, but no one was available to help her.
“There was one guy screaming in pain. And when I say screaming, like, every 10 minutes, it would send shivers down your spine," LeGrow said.
Eastern Health issued a news release late Tuesday saying it was extending hours at its community walk-in clinic at 50 Mundy Pond Rd. to try to cut down on unnecessary emergency room visits.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 12, the new hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“Individuals who are not seriously ill are encouraged to use this service rather than go to hospital emergency departments,” the release said. “In case of an emergency, individuals should proceed to the nearest emergency department or call 911 for an ambulance.”
Residents should not visit the clinic if they have symptoms of COVID-19, but fill out a COVID assessment survey at https://covidassessment.nlchi.nl.ca/.
Registered Nurses Union president Yvette Coffey was out of office Tuesday and unavailable for an interview.
However, the union has been raising alarms for years.
In August, the government announced a number of measures to help boost nursing numbers that included retention and signing bonuses, double overtime and mental health supports.
The province has made similar efforts to recruit and retain doctors.