BROCKTON – Insp. Krista Miller, South Bruce OPP detachment commander, presented the 2022 year-end report to Brockton council on March 28.
It was mostly a good-news story, with statistics showing violent crime was down, overall calls for service were down slightly, and a major interjurisdictional investigation resulted in recovery of stolen trailers and other items.
One area that showed an increase was in theft under $5,000. Miller said that was mainly connected to fuel thefts.
Unfortunately, there were three traffic fatalities in 2022. Miller said motor vehicle collisions continue to make up the largest number of calls for service.
She noted the increase in the number of RIDE programs – 59 in 2022, up from 40 the previous year, as part of a provincial push. “We’re seeing some good results,” said Miller.
She also noted police are now able to issue e-tickets from their cruisers.
Of special interest was data collected through speed signs in Cargill and Chepstow that showed almost 10,000 vehicles travelled through Cargill in a one-month period. The average speed was 48 km/h. The data also showed 15 per cent of the vehicles were going between 70 and 100 km/h.
The average speed in Chepstow was 44 km/h.
The total number of calls for service in 2022 was 1,951, down from 1,983, with total hours being 9,139, down from 9,659.
Miller noted that most of the incidents in the top 10 calls for service were not actual crimes, but “social disturbance” calls (addiction, homelessness, mental health issues) – and that’s where the Community Safety and Well-Being Plan comes in, she said, speaking of two initiatives that involve mental health professionals attending calls with police officers.
Local officers continue to work with members of the Mobile Mental Health and Addictions Response Team (MMHART). It’s proven to be a valuable resource for officers dealing with people who have suspected mental health or addiction concerns, the report stated.
Miller noted the second initiative, a partnership between Grey Bruce OPP and Grey Bruce Health Services, that has three mental health clinicians forming a Mobile Crisis Response Team. One, a mental health nurse named Julie Robinson, is assigned to South Bruce OPP. Since November, she has responded to 80 calls for service with officers, resulting in 30 people provided with appropriate services and diverted away from unnecessary emergency room visits.
One item notably absent from the 2022 top 10 calls for service was 911 misdials. The reason was a new policy that no longer requires an in-person response for every call.
Miller reminded council that one item police were dealing with in 2022 was freedom convoys. “It seems so long ago,” she said. However, officers dedicated many hours monitoring the convoys both locally and provincially. The Hanover to Walkerton convoy was described as “a peaceful event with few complaints.”
The report also provided details of the Tri-County Traffic Initiative.
Of special note was the major investigation that resulted in the recovery of three trailers, an RTV and an ATV. During execution of search warrants on March 30, 2022, two in Huron County and one in the former Brant Township, drug trafficking items were seized including ecstasy, meth and cocaine, plus a number of firearms. Three people from Brockton and one from Huron County were charged.
Oct. 20, 2022 saw another search warrant executed in Walkerton, resulting in the seizure of almost $200,000 worth of drugs, plus weapons. Five people were charged, three of whom are still in custody.
As a final note, Miller commented on the Battle of the Badges charity hockey game with Brockton firefighters. The OPP took home the trophy.
During the question-and-answer period that followed, Coun. Kym Hutcheon said she thought the Chepstow traffic sign wasn’t always working.
Coun. Tim Elphick commented on the number of false alarms – “We need to keep our eye on it,” he said.
Coun. Carl Kuhnke asked about the possibility of having mental health response people available at night, when most incidents happen.
Miller responded by saying that’s when the majority of calls come in – noon to 8 p.m. She said she hopes to see the program expand to evenings and weekends, and said if she had her way, there’d be mental health clinicians on calls 24/7.