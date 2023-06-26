Raelene Mitts received the Governor General’s Academic Medal at the Medicine Hat College convocation on June 9.
“I was shocked. I was honoured but wasn’t expecting it.”
It was a surprise for Mitts, who didn’t know she’d been nominated until informed about receiving the award.
Mitts is a graduate of the Early Learning and Child Care program. She returned to school after taking a couple years off following graduation from high school in Camrose. During this time, Mitts worked in the nonprofit sector overseas, Thailand, Argentina, Romania and South Africa.
“I was working with traumatized children and that introduced me to childcare.”
Upon returning to Canada, Mitts began working in childcare, which she has been doing for close to six years, working with special needs throughout the province. Originally enrolled at Norquest College, Mitts transferred to MHC because she liked the program and how passionate instructors are at the college about teaching and assisting students on their learning journey.
Her education journey is not yet over, however.
“I’m planning to go to the University of Calgary this fall with their community rehabilitation and disability studies,” said Mitts.
This program will be two years and following that she plans to take a master’s degree in either occupational therapy or early intervention for children with special needs.
“As I did this program at Medicine Hat College, I was working with other families in the community with special needs. It was cool to win this award but also be able to help more kids.”
Her advice to other students is to follow your own path and not worry about what anyone else thinks you should be doing.