Ten months into the Russian invasion of their homeland, in a war that's displaced millions of Ukrainians at home and abroad, Ukrainians in London are marking a bittersweet Orthodox Christmas.
Filling the vibrant Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity in the city’s south end, dozens of parishioners attended the Saturday morning Christmas service delivered in the Ukrainian language.
“It was beautiful,” Father Jaroslav Buciora said after leading the mass.
“We had many young people from Ukraine. It was very nice,” he said.
Many Orthodox Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7 and mark the New Year on Jan. 14, following the Julian calendar.
This year's celebration comes amid the hardship and heartache of the war in Ukraine, which began when Russian forces invaded eastern regions of Ukraine late last February as Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to annex portions of the country. That triggered crippling economic sanctions against Russia imposed by the West, an exodus from bombed and besieged cities and, now, winter fighting as the conflict nears its first anniversary.
Thousands of Ukrainians have made their way to Canada in the fallout of the war, including many in London and Southwestern Ontario where demand to help was so great at the start, host families were in short supply.
For some worshippers Saturday, it was their first time celebrating the holiday away from home.
Often, Ukrainian families will cook 12 traditional dishes for the occasion, said Dmytro, a 22-year-old from Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, who arrived in London three months ago.
This year, however, he and his girlfriend — whom he met in London and was part of the service’s choir — are only able to enjoy a few of them because there was so little time to prepare.
“Here, it’s more like a Canadian Christmas,” said Dmytro, who did not want to be fully identified. He also celebrated the holiday on Dec. 25 with his host family. “It was good and delicious,” especially the turkey, he said.
Dmytro, who is studying to become a pilot, was in school abroad when Russia invaded his home country. He said his parents told him not to return, but chose not to flee themselves because they have a business there.
“They spent half of their life (running) it,” he said.
Still, Dmytro speaks to his parents daily. He recently bought and shipped a generator to their home to help them get through the winter. Ukraine, bolstered by financial and military aid from the West, has repeatedly suffered power failures and blackouts because of Russia’s strikes on its energy system, with Putin accused of weaponizing winter in a bid to make Ukraine succumb.
Like others, Dmytro is holding out hope for his country, saying the support from other countries such as Canada and the United States is appreciated.
“That’s really what the country and defenders need.”