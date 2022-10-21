IGNACE — The Ignace Public Library is closed until further notice due smoke damage from a fire in an outdoor cigarette container earlier this week.
A town spokesperson said a passerby noticed the cigarette container was on fire prior to a council meeting in the building on Monday. The library sharse space with the Ignace Community Nuclear Liaison Committee on one side of the Township building which also houses the municipal hall, the tourist attraction centre, and public washrooms.
The fire department was notified and responded and put out the fire.
The council meeting was postponed and rescheduled for Thursday.
The Ignace Community Nuclear Liaison Committee offices are also closed, however staff are working in the unaffected side of the building, said the spokesperson.
The town said no official reports have been released by the fire department, which will come back to continue its investigation on Friday. An insurance company will also come for an assessment.