Just days after a devastating fire left two children injured and almost 50 people homeless in a northern First Nations community, leaders in the community are now pledging support to help those now forced to rebuild their lives “from the ground up.”
“It’s totally devastating what has happened here, it was really unexpected and totally shocking,” Tataskweyak Cree Nation (TCN) Band Councillor Nathan Neckoway said on Monday from his home in TCN.
“Families lost everything but the shirts on their backs, they have to rebuild from nothing, from the ground up, so you can imagine the shock they are in.”
A massive fire Saturday afternoon destroyed an eight-unit apartment complex in TCN, and according to Neckoway, a total of 10 families were living in those units, and 49 people have now been left homeless in the community located almost 900 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
There were no deaths as a result of the blaze, but a two-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl are now in hospital due to their injuries.
The injured 13 year old, according to Neckoway, did not live in the building, but was walking by it when she noticed smoke, and ran into the building to alert residents of the fire.
“She is a hero, and I believe we would have lost some community members if not for what she did,” he said. “We’re hoping and praying for a full recovery for her, and for the two-year-old boy that was injured.”
Neckoway said the community’s Chief and Council quickly set up a headquarters at their band office on Saturday for those who lived in the destroyed building to gather, and said donations poured in from community members to help people and families that were suddenly displaced.
“It was great to see the generosity,” Neckoway said. “Just right away people from the community started bringing in food and clothing, and asking what they needed.”
He said council helped all of those who were displaced by the fire to find temporary shelter at either hotels, churches, or at homes of relatives.
“Our managers automatically jumped into action putting these families in temporary homes, so we know that everyone affected has a place to stay,” Neckoway said.
In the short-term, Neckoway said they will work to support those families and make sure they have ongoing temporary shelter and other supports, while long-term he said they will need new housing built as soon as possible, and hope that the federal government will provide assistance to get homes built.
According to Neckoway, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) has already reached out to community officials in TCN to offer support.
“In those discussions, we told them we need short-term support, but also larger solutions and we’ve requested funding to have 10 homes built as soon as possible,” he said.
“It’s going to be challenging few days and weeks and months, and we will be focused on advocating for homes and putting on pressure to get those homes built, because these people need a home.”
The Winnipeg Sun reached out to ISC on Monday for further comment, but did not receive a response before Monday’s press deadline.
Support has also been offered from local Indigenous leaders, including Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee, who said in a media release that MKO was ready and able to offer immediate supports.
“MKO is offering our organizational support to our member community to assist them in their hour of need,” Settee said. “We will remain ready to assist with other matters as they occur.
“This is terrible situation, and I offer my heartfelt empathy to the families of this tragedy and the community.”
