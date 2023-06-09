When Kanehsata’kehró:non Daphne White was in third grade, she disliked school so much she swore she would never attend post-secondary.
This changed when she attended Ratihén:te High School. She believes she would have never been in CEGEP if not for the support of her high school teachers, so there was perhaps nowhere more appropriate to do an internship as part of her studies at John Abbott College.
“I was really anxious about doing my stage in my community but it ended up being the best thing to happen in the beginning stages of my professional career,” she said.
White is fresh off her graduation ceremony for a diploma in youth and adult correctional intervention and is heading to the University of Ottawa to pursue studies in criminology. However, while school is not exactly a prison, as a behavioural technician she performed many of the same functions she hopes to assume in the criminal justice system – focusing on social and emotional development and working to ensure Indigenous people have someone who understands them.
“Everything I learned from school in one way or another was applied in my stage. Once I start- ed to see that I could help others, especially students from my community, I’ve craved to help even more,” she said.
She first considered a career in corrections because of listen- ing to stories from her aunt, who works in the system. When a former co-worker started taking the same program at John Abbott, White thought her studies seemed interesting.
Above all, she believes there is a need for Onkwehón:we to provide support within the
COURTESY DAPHNE WHITE
homes, and rehab centres, all of which have a disproportionate number of Indigenous people countrywide.
“I find that there’s not enough workers in the field that have an understanding that can provide the proper support to the people in need,” said White.
“There’s just an overrepresentation, and there’s not a lot of people who work in the field who understand the intergenerational trauma, the substance abuse. All the things that you grow up and you see.”
This was not always addressed at John Abbott, but White had at least one non-Indigenous professor who often talked about this issue, who even confessed to succumbing to stereotypes early in her career before gaining a better understanding.
“She made sure that every single class that she teaches that if they have those stereotypes, she tries to break them right away,” said White.
“I felt seen. I just felt comfortable.”
While CEGEP has finally come to an end for White, it has not been an easy road. She prefers learning in person, but she began her studies in August 2019, not long before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
She found her footing again once in-person classes resumed, even though this meant a long commute.
“It was so much better. I thought I liked doing online, but it was honestly the worst thing to go through. I cannot stand it now,” she said.
“She’s just sort of blown us all away with how incredibly well she’s done and just her mindset,” said her former Ratihén:te teacher Monica Walczak, who added that White persevered through the challenges she encountered at John Abbott.
To Walczak, anytime an alum of the high school does well, it is a source of pride.
“It’s incredibly encouraging for the teachers to see the students go and be successful. It definitely gives us a boost in our work and our own motivations. It’s huge,” said Walczak.
Brooke Lynsey, another of White’s high school teachers, remembers White receiving her acceptance to University of Ottawa while in the middle of her stage at Ratihén:te.
“I’ll never forget the excitement and big smile she had on her face as she walked in the room reading her acceptance email. It is clear that Daphne has the drive and perseverance and sees the great value of holding a bachelor’s degree,” said Lynsey. “There is no doubt that she will accomplish great things and have a lasting impact with those she works with.”
White is excited for her next chapter, which will involve living outside of Kanesatake for the first time.
“I’m really hoping that I can integrate or get used to it quickly, that it’s not something I have a difficulty with. But I’m really just excited to start school again,” said White.