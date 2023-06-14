PEI does not see a significant need to increase provincially funded firefighting resources despite a call from the federal public safety minister.
“There is a need in all provinces and territories in every part of the country for additional firefighting resources,” Minister Bill Blair said at a press conference the first week of June.
As of early June a total of 266 fires had burned 3.5 million acres across Canada. That is 2.7 million more acres and 286 more fires than the 25-year average.
While PEI’s forested area is limited relative to the rest of the country, the province is not immune to wildfires, which could devastate communities given the right weather conditions and a limited response. A fire in West Prince in the 1960s burned more than 1,000 acres and wiped out houses and shops as it spread out of control. Some individuals were evacuated by fishing boats when access to the rest of the Island was blocked by fire.
The last time Shannon Dumville, lead instructor of the PEI Fire School, remembers volunteers being trained in wildfire fighting was about 15 years ago and it was limited.
“We hope to change that,” he said.
Mike Montigny, field manager of the Department of Environment’s Fish, Forest and Wildlife division agreed and confirmed the department plans to provide more wildfire training to volunteers and some is underway. He did not confirm specifics such as timeline and level of training.
Training can range from a basic weekend course to more advanced programs that require weeks of classroom study plus physical aptitude tests to ensure personnel are highly qualified and competent.
PEI owns five wildland fire trucks maintained by volunteer departments across the Island in Mount Stewart, Georgetown, Souris, Wellington and Charlottetown. Most have been replaced over the past few years and any that haven’t will be soon, Mr Montigny said.
Two tracked bulldozers are also based in Charlottetown, with one slated to be replaced next year. The department owns a range of specialized hoses and other equipment such as backpack sprayers.
There are about 55 staff members within the Wildlife Division with some level of wildfire training, Mr Montigny said.
They generally provide direction when a brush fire or forest fire ignites on PEI. But members from the Island’s pool of more than 1,000 volunteer firefighters are typically the first on scene and provide the bulk of labour on the ground.
Hurricane severity and heat wave frequency are predicted to increase significantly by 2050, according to PEI’s 2021 Climate Risk Assessment.
However, increasing the pool of paid and highly trained wildfire fighters on PEI is not in the department’s immediate plans.
“We have to look at the assessment of what we need,” Mr Montigny said. “I think we need to work with the resources we have.”
He said any changes would have to happen in a sustainable way.
“We want to make sure we’re investing in the right people to make sure long-term impact is seen across the Island,” he added.
In response to the recent fires across the country, the Canadian Inter-agency Fire Fighting Centre (CIFFC) has mobilized an assortment of aircraft and equipment as well as 800 firefighters across provincial borders.
CIFFC has reported “limited” available resources within the country through the month of May and has adapted by reaching out to international aid, mobilizing 400 personnel from the US, 200 from South Africa, 80 from Australia and 20 from New Zealand. Individual provinces have also leaned on allies to secure more resources from the US and France.
The federal minister confirmed three instances this year where provinces were dealing with exceeded capacity.
To boost capacity, 450 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) firefighters were deployed along with an assortment of aircraft to perform roles like monitoring fires, transporting equipment and water bombing.
Even so, a CIFFC representative, Marieke deRoos, said it would be equipped and ready to send resources to PEI if needed.
“We, as a nation, are not stressed in our resources, we are not over capacity or in crisis mode,” she said. “(PEI) would not be left behind.”
All factors considered, the system has been functioning as intended, she added.
“Like a flood or a hurricane, a fire, it’s an act of nature and there are only so many resources you can throw at something,” she said. “Sometimes there aren’t enough resources in the world to do enough.”
Mr Montigny said in addition to being able to call in resources through the CIFFC, the Island has additional compact agreements with neighbouring provinces and the northeastern United States.
One line of defence the province has against wildfires is implementing a fire ban. Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers did just that with a complete fire closure order on May 30, which banned all outdoor burning until June 25. The ban was revoked ahead of schedule on June 6 following four consecutive days of low risk.
The department analyzes a variety of factors every day to inform restrictions on burning including the weather index and, at times of elevated fire risk across the country, resource availability or shortages, Mr Montigny said.
Official justification of the sweeping order included a high Fire Weather Index (FWI) and accumulation of downed trees from Hurricane Fiona (fuel load).
The FWI calculates a risk rating based on fuel load, fuel moisture levels and wind behaviour. The number of times per year the Fire Weather Index has been in the “extreme” and “high” danger classes doubled over the past 60 years (1961 to 2021) from seven to 14 days per year, and is expected to increase another seven days per year over the next 60 years, according to UPEI’s Climate Lab.
It is not usual for the province to order a prolonged closure when high ratings occur.
Mr Myers and the department were asked if availability of resources was a factor in the decision to ban outdoor fires, but did not respond.