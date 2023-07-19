Cornstock 2023 will take place on July 28-29 at the Taber Legion Youth Center.
“I am very confident it will be an amazing weekend,” Ken Holst, President of Spider Entertainment Group, said. “We are working our very hardest to make this special for all who attend. We plan to stand out from any other festival. I personally am very excited. More than being the promoter, I am a huge music fan, especially in this genre. So I can’t wait to watch all 11 bands and be entertained with everyone else.”
The gates, Holst says, will open at 3 p.m. on July 28 and the first group ‘Train Wreck’ takes the stage at 5 p.m., followed by ‘Runaway’ at 6:15 p.m., and they will be followed by ‘Toronto’ at 7:45 p.m., and ‘Honeymoon Suite’ at 9:30 p.m.. On July 29, Holst says, the gates will open at 11 a.m. and the first group ‘Dusty Road Band’ will play at 1 p.m., followed by ‘Ransom Note’ at 2:15 p.m., ‘VOLTAGE177’ at 3:30 p.m., ‘Another Simple Solution’ at 4:45 p.m., ‘YYC’ at 6:45 p.m., ‘Harlequin’ at 8:15 p.m., and ‘Prism’ at 10 p.m..
“Sales are okay, but we are hoping for a last-minute rush to get near capacity,” Holst said. “We are also inviting all Taber Special Needs clients and their care workers to come for free and enjoy a VIP seating area. We have received some great sponsors for the event for which we are extremely grateful. This can’t continue to grow and happen without their support.”
Holst says that many people have actually reached out to him and inquired about the town of Taber and the surrounding area, making it clear that they want to arrive for Cornstock early so they can spend extra time touring around.
“There will be a great economical effect, with people coming here and spending money. If we are able to grow this year after year it will add even more benefit,” Holst said. “Everyone will see a positive impact directly and indirectly. Even many charities and clubs will benefit as they are either doing fundraising through the event or receiving donations from the event for work performed.” Holst said.
“This is putting Taber on the map in many ways, there is no doubt,” Holst said. “I really hope people realize just how big of a deal this is and that it is right in our back yard. Be part of it. Don’t have concert remorse because you missed it. Have the bragging rights to always be able to say ‘I was at the very first Cornstock’.”
For more information about Cornstock or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.spiderentertainment.ca/shows/cornstock/