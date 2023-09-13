Cobden -- Whitewater Region council has signed on to a letter of support for a joint pilot program with Bonnechere Valley (BV) Township and North Algona Wilberforce to provide three electric vehicles (EVs) for use by residents and community groups on a ride-share basis and charging stations.
The program is offered by the federal government under its Rural Transit Stream. It would provide 80 per cent of the total $440,000 cost of the program to the participating townships. If approved and finalized by the municipality, the cost to Whitewater for its share of the balance would be $44,000 over five years.
CAO Ivan Burton told WWR council the township would get three of the charging stations for use in Cobden, Beachburg and Westmeath, and one EV.
“The township would get the revenue from the charging stations,” he said. “A company would be engaged to manage the charging stations and the rental vehicles. This would enable us to provide the vehicle at a lesser rate for certain organizations. For example, if the Whitewater Seniors needed a vehicle to pick up frozen meals, we could provide it at a subsidized rate. If a senior in our community without a vehicle needed to pick up groceries, he could rent it for a couple of hours at a reasonable rate.”
Besides the vehicle and the charging stations, costs such as installation, maintenance, permits and licences would be included.
“The township’s portion of the cost would be incorporated in the budget,” Mr. Burton said. “If we apply and are approved, it will come back to council to make a final decision.”
Mayor Neil Nicholson said the initiative was also discussed at county council.
“Since there is no rural transit in the county. There is also interest at that level,” he said.
Councillor Michael Moore noted there already is a charging station outside the municipal building.
“Could we forego the charging station?” he asked.
Mayor Nicholson said there is also a charging station at the Whitewater Brewery in Cobden, and Councillor Connie Tabbert added there are also several at the Shell station in Cobden.
Mr. Burton said another location, perhaps at the tourist booth on the highway, could be considered.
Councillor Mark Bell asked for confirmation that the current discussion is about a letter of support only and that the matter will come back to council for a final decision.
“I would like to see a lot more information about what happens after the pilot; who owns the charging station and what about things like maintenance and liability,” he said. “In a general sense it’s all right to pursue the project, but I’d like to see a lot more information about things that might open us to future liability beyond the $44,000.”
He also asked if other options for rural transportation, such as ride-share programs using conventional vehicles, were being considered.
“I can investigate that as well,” Mr. Burton said. “But the software provided for this initiative is specific to EVs.”
The motion to support the grant application carried.