The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) marked Ontario’s annual Crime Prevention Week from Sunday, November 6th to Saturday, November 12th.
This year’s campaign was supported by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), the Ministry of the Solicitor General and police services across Ontario.
Themed, Safer. Stronger. Together, the HRPS social media campaign highlighted the key role that members of the public - in partnership with the Service - play when it comes to preventing crime and promoting community safety and well-being in Halton Region.
“Crime prevention is a shared responsibility that forms the foundation for safe communities,” said HRPS Chief Stephen Tanner.
“Every resident of Halton has the right to live in a peaceful environment, free of crime and violence. Our Service is proud to work with members of the public and the communities we serve as we strive to achieve this fundamental goal.”
Over the week, a number of collaborative initiatives between the public, community organizations, and the police were featured across the Service’s social media platforms. Topics included, Crime Stoppers, Auxiliary Unit programs, Traffic Safety and Impaired Driving, Fraud Prevention and Reporting, and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.