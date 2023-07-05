Eganville – The North Algona Wilberforce Senior of the Year, Marilyn Sauk, is not only a long-time volunteer, but at almost 80, she has no intention of stopping anytime soon.
“I will volunteer for as long as I can,” she said. “It is also good for me to get out and do something to help others.”
Recognized for her long-time and extensive volunteer work, most notably at the Rankin Culture and Recreation Centre for many years, as well as The Grind in Pembroke and most recently the Affordable Housing Initiative, she was presented her recognition certificate during the Canada Day celebrations at Melissa Bishop Park at Lake Dore on Saturday.
“It is with great pride that North Algona Wilberforce Township presents this Senior of the Year Award to a community member who has spent her life in service to others,” Mayor James Brose said.
Her involvement in the community has been extensive, he said.
“Marilyn was the head of the fundraising committee to help rebuild the Rankin Rink after the fire in 2005,” he said.
“She is the kind of person who steps in to help when she is needed, such as serving as the head of the winter carnival, and looking after the rentals at the rink, and other volunteer duties to ensure community access to the recreational centre,” he said.
To raise money for the community centre, she has also sold buns and baked goods at the Eganville Farmers Market. Her volunteering also extends to other communities as well, Mayor Brose said.
“Marilyn started volunteering at The Grind in Pembroke a couple of years ago, and then progressed to doing the meals,” he said. “During the pandemic, the need in the community grew and The Grind served up to 140 meals in a day.”
The mayor said through her volunteering at The Grind, she became interested in the affordable housing movement.
“Marilyn has diligently attended town halls, community meetings and information sessions about the affordable housing crisis and has advocated for opportunities for safe places to live for seniors, and young people to be able to afford to move back to our community,” he said.
“We can’t forget to mention that Marilyn was a nurse at the Pembroke Regional Hospital for 40 years,” he said. “Thank you, Marilyn. We extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation for your service and commitment to this community.”
Mrs. Sauk thanked council for nominating her, adding she was honoured to receive the recognition.
“It was a privilege for me,” she said. “There are so many people more worthy of this than I am.”
A long-time volunteer at the Rankin Culture and Recreation Centre, she did many roles there and is happy to see the centre active and serving her community.
“I wanted to give back,” she said.
In recent years, she has enjoyed volunteering at The Grind. This organization, which serves the marginalized in the community, is suited to her past work as a nurse, she said.
“I realized this was a volunteer availability which would suit me,” she said. “I was a nurse, so I saw the need for caring for people.”
The Grind is doing a tremendous service in the community and helping a sector of the population who is often on the outside of society, she said.
“It is so needed,” she said. “More than people think. There is so much food insecurity.
“And I also volunteer with the affordable housing committee too.”
Although she doesn’t like to drive at night anymore, she said the affordable housing initiative is very important and she tries to be as involved as she can.
Mrs. Sauk is “getting close to 80” and volunteering has been a part of her life for many years and she hopes it will continue to be so, she said. Volunteering not only helps others but is good for the individual and she encouraged others to find a cause and volunteer.
“Pick your cause,” she said. “There are lots of them out there. Do what you enjoy doing. It has to be something you like.”